Captain Mark Jones led from the front with a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports equalled an FA Trophy club record.

Mark Jones (centre) scored a hat-trick for Peterborough Sports at Horsham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jones scored all the goals in a 3-0 win at lower level Horsham as Sports reached the last 16 for just the second time in their history. The fifth round draw takes place live on TalkSPORT on Monday (3.15pm).

Lillianna Armstrong reports...

After a two week break from competitive action, Sports travelled to Isthmian Premier League side Horsham for a fourth round FA Trophy tie.

The hosts had already had one decent cup run this season in the FA Cup which saw them reach the second round proper so Sports were not taking this tie lightly, especially as impressive on-loan Lincoln City defender Hayden Cann returned to his parent club the day before the game.

The Turbines still fielded a strong side which included the return of experienced centre-back Ryan Fryatt who had been on the sidelines for a lengthy period with injury.

Sports started the game strongly and had an excellent chance on 7 minutes when a cross from Josh McCammon found the head of Jones, but his excellent attempt was expertly stopped by Horsham keeper Lewis Carey from close range.

Three minutes later Horsham had their first real chance of the game when Reece Meekums saw a shot from 25 yards crash off the crossbar of Peter Crook’s goal.

It should have been 1-0 to The Turbines on 18 minutes when Dion Sembie-Ferris found himself 1-on-1 with Carey after a great headed flick on from Jones. He aimed to dink the ball over the top of the ‘keeper which he did, however, he then watched the ball bounce wide of the empty net.

From this point, the game fell quiet from a Sports point of view, and it was the hosts that began to grow into the game and gain some possession.

As we edged towards half time, Sports were awarded a free kick when Sembie-Ferris was brought down on the left hand side. It was from this set piece that Sports found themselves ahead as on 44 minutes Dan Lawlor delivered the free kick into the box where it was met by the head of Fryatt whose effort was saved by Carey but, Jones was there to pounce on the rebound and smash the ball home.

It looked as though The Turbines would be going into the break with just the one goal advantage however, two minutes into first half stoppage time, Jones had his and Sports’ second goal. A 20 yard effort from Jordan Nicholson crashed off the crossbar and fell kindly into the feet of Sembie-Ferris. He neatly laid the ball off to Jones whose low, first time finish found the bottom corner.

Into the second half and Sports were looking comfortable with the lead. Sembie-Ferris and Nicholson looked to cause the Horsham defence more problems with several efforts on goal.

But it was captain fantastic Jones who sealed the win and his hat-trick on 66 minutes when he turned home a low cross from Sembie-Ferris with another great striker’s finish.

Sports continued to dominate and looked to add further goals to their tally. Substitute Kaine Felix saw a header from close range go just over the bar on 74 minutes after meeting a great cross from Matt Tootle. Horsham almost got back into the game on 80 minutes, but an excellent block on the line from Fryatt stopped an effort from Meekums hitting the back of the net.

Attention quickly shifts to Tuesday night’s National League North clash with Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park (7:45pm KO).

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Cuba Meyer 74’), Ryan Fryatt, Ashton Fox, Dan Lawlor (sub Ben Fowkes, 80’), Josh McCammon, Mark Jones, Jordan Nicholson (sub Kaine Felix 67’), Hugh Alban-Jones, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Michael Gash.