Ruben Sanches (green) is on his way to scoring for FC Peterborough against Diss. Photo: Tim Symonds

The unbeaten Wakes are now five points clear at the top after a 3-0 win at Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday as Clipstone's scheduled fixture was postponed. Clipstone have two games in hand though.

James Hill-Seekings and Zak Munton scored for Bourne with an own goal completing the scoreline.

It’s been a decent few days for Deeping Rangers who followed a 2-1 midweek win at Sleaford in the UCL Premier Division North with a 9-0 romp at Huntingdon Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Ruben Sanches celebrates his goal for FC Peterborough v Diss Town. Photo: Tim Symonds

Elliott Foster and Dan Dougill scored at Sleaford as Deeping moved up to sixth. Tom Waumsley hit a hat-trick at Huntingdon.

Bottom club Pinchbeck United came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at fourth-placed Belper United in the Premier Division North. Amadu Kanu, Andre Williams and John Yambasu scored for the Knights.

In the Premier Division South March Town maintained their promotion bid by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Coventry United. Ben Seymour-Shove and Vitor Vaz scored the goals for the second-placed Hares.

But Yaxley were beaten 3-2 at home by Racing Club Warwick in their top six-battle in the same division. Jezz Goldson-Williams and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot netted for the Cuckoos.

Table-topping Spalding United bounced back from a first defeat of the Northern Premier Midlands Division season to beat Boldmere St Michaels 2-1 at home. Jordan Graham and Wilson Carvalho scored for the Tulips before an injury-time reply from the visitors.

Spalding, who are two points clear at the top, travel to lowly Gresley on Tuesday.

Stamford AFC dropped to sixth in the Southern League Premier Division Central after a frustrating home reverse to Alvechurch in front of 534 fans at the Zeeco Stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men towards the end of the first-half, but claimed the only goal of the game after the break. Alvechurch had a second player sent off just before the start of nine minutes of added time at the end of the game, but they held on for the win helped by some excellent goalkeeping.

It’s now five games unbeaten fo FC Peterborough in Thurlow Nunn Division One after a 1-1 home draw with Diss Town.

The visitors spurned an early opportunity from the penalty spot before taking the lead early in the second half, but a fine individual goal from Ruben Sanches earned the city side a deserved point.

FC Peterborough are 14th, two places behind Whittlesey Athletic whose inconsistent season continued with a 1-0 defeat at Harwich and Parkstone, and four places behind FC Parson Drove who won 1-0 at Dussindale and Hellesdon.

LATEST RESULTSSaturday, October 14

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 2 (McCammon, Felix), Banbury 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 0 Alvechurch 1.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 2 (Graham, Carvalho), Boldmere St Michaels 1.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

First round: Huntingdon Town 0, Deeping Rangers 9 (Waumsley 3, Tinkler 2, Smith, Cole, ogs 2).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Sleaford Town 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Dougill, Foster); Melton Town 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Allen); Belper United 3, Pinchbeck United 3 (Kanu,. Williams, Yambasu).

Premier Division South: Coventry United 1, March Town 2 (Seymour-Shove, Vaz); Yaxley 2 (Goldson-Williams, Nicholson-Barfoot), Racing Club Warwick 3.

Division One: Rainworth Miners Welfare 0, Bourne Town 3 (Hill-Seekings, Munton, og); West Bridgford 1, Blackstones 1 (Armiger).

Thurlow Nunn League