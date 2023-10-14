Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

For 85 minutes, this game looked absolutely destined to be a third 0-0 draw in four home matches for Peterborough Sports, but they managed to finally find the back of the net when it mattered to steal all three points in the closing stages.

Josh McCammon and Kaine Felix - in just his second Sports appearance - were the heroes as Sports left it late to put an end to a six-match winless run in the league and move up to 21st , level with King’s Lynn and Rushall Olympic, who sit outside of the relegation places.

The goals came against the run of play as all of the few chances that had been created in the match had fallen to Banbury, but they could not convert any of them.

In fact, two of the only things Jack Harding in the Banbury goal had to do on Saturday afternoon was pick the ball out of the back of this net from McCammon’s well-placed effort and Felix’s simple finish into a empty net, after he had got the better of the goalkeeper in stoppage time.

Sports handed new loan signing from Lincoln Oisin Gallagher a debut in midfield, one of two changes from the Chester defeat last time out with Hugh Alban-Jones also replacing suspended captain Dan Lawlor.

They were forced into a change after just six minutes, however, when defender Matty Miles had to be stretchered off after going in for a 50-50 challenge. The Sports man came off the worse and had to be replaced by Dan Jarvis. An ambulance arrived at the ground shortly afterwards.

Regardless, Sports had the better of the possession in the early stages of the match, but couldn’t convert that into any meaningful chances and it was Peter Crook who was the only goalkeeper called upon.

After 23 minutes, he had to get his positioning right to deny Adi Yussuf, who had found the space to control a low cross then turn and shoot in the six-yard box.

After half an hour, the second and final chance of the half came when Aidan Elliott-Wheeler produced a brilliant touch to take a long ball out of the sky on the right. He then beat a couple of Sports defenders and cracked an effort against Crook’s left-hand post. The ball bounced back across the face of goal, but Matt Tootle did brilliantly to hook it off the line.

Sports were on the back-foot again early in the second half, when Elliot-Wheeler burst down the right and cut the ball back into a dangerous area for Craig Hewitt, but he was thwarted by two great blocks just in front of the line.

With 20 minutes to go, Sports had to rely on Crook to tip Ken Charles’ free-kick from 30 yards away his bottom left corner and Connor Johnson was the hero five minute later when he threw himself in front of a seemingly goalbound shot from Charles again.

As their visitors pressed on for what would have been a deserved winner at that point, Sports sensed an opportunity and McCammon capitalised, slotting a neat shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box for his second goal in as many games.

Felix then made the points safe after 94 minutes when he chased down a long ball as Sports were simply trying to clear their lines and his pace got him to the ball first ahead of Harding on halfway, then it was simply a case of bringing the ball forward and slotting into an empty net.

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Ben Fowkes 77mins), Hayden Cann, Connor Johnson, Matt Miles (sub Dan Jarvis 6 mins), Ashton Fox, Hugh Alban Jones, Josh McCammon, Oisin Gallagher, Kaine Felix, Michael Gash (sub Mark Jones 82 mins)