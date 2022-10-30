Both managers agreed Peterborough Sports deserved something from their long trip to AFC Fylde.
Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean felt his side deserved something from their National League North game at AFC Fylde on Saturday.
And so did host manager Andy Taylor after Danny Rowe’s long-range strike in the final minutes had delivered a 1-0 win at Mill Farm.
It’s four games without a goal for Sports, but Dean was pleased to at least see more chances created against a team sitting in eighth in the table.
"I doubt anyone would deny we deserved to get something from the game,” Dean stated. “The first thing their manager said to me at the end was just that.
"Fylde had plenty of the ball, yet a lot of it was between their centre-backs, but we had the better chances and probably showed more quality than they did.
"It is four games without a goal, but we created chances yesterday. Spencer Keller had a couple of good opportunities to score the first goal and if we keep playing like this we will soon be scoring goals and winning games.
"The ball won’t fall for us at the moment. It was one of those games when if we’d been in better form the run of the ball would have gone our way, but because we are on a sticky run it didn’t.
"I knew we would have a run like this at some stage so I was prepared for it mentally. We’ve just got to stick at it and keep believing. The positive thing is we are still seven points clear of the relegation zone.”
Sports were without Jordan Nicholson, Ky Marsh-Brown, Nathan Fox and Kayden Williams-Lowe yesterday and they won’t be available for Tuesday’s daunting fixture at second-placed Brackley. Sports have dropped to 15th.
"They are all big players for us,” Dean added. “But Tuesday is a free hit for us and we will have a go at them. They’ve won their last five matches though.”
Brackley’s surge up the table co-incided with the appointment of former Birmingham City, Watford, West Ham United and Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Roger Johnson as manager.