Peterborough Sports striker Mark Jones almost scored early on against AFC Fylde. Photo: James Richardson.

Well-travelled non-league forward Danny Rowe let from 25 yards six minutes from time and watched the ball whistle past Peter Crook in the Sports goal for the only goal of the game.

It was tough on the city side whose commitment again couldn’t be questioned, but it’s now four matches in a row without a goal ahead of a tough Tuesday trip to second-placed Brackley Town.

Sports conceded six on their last visit to this North-West corner in an FA Cup tie three years ago so futher proof, if any was needed, of how far this club have travelled.

Mark Jones forced home ‘keeper Chris Neal into a second-minute save with a far post header before Spencer Keller’s terrific run and cross was stopped from reaching Dion Sembie-Ferris for a tap-in by an athletic clearance.

Crook made two strong stops just before the break as Fylde flexed their muscles.

The hosts started to get on top in the second-half, but the best scoring opportunity fell to Keller who somehow shot into the sidenetting from close range, although he did come under heavy defensive pressure.

And then just as Sports felt they were going to feature in a third successive goalless stalemate Rowe rattled a shot home from 35 yards.

Sports have dropped two places to 15th, but are still seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Doorbar-Baptiste (52’ Kaba-Sherif), Bazeley, Fryatt, Johnson, Lawlor, Semble-Ferris, Kennedy, McCammon (82’ Hilliard), Keller, M. Jones (61’ Gash).