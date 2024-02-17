Biggest win of the season for Whittlesey Athletic and success also for Holbeach United and Bourne Town
Harry Jenkins scored twice with Harry Biggs, Keiran Hibbins and James Stainsby also on target for the team in 12th.
Holbeach United are doing best of the local teams in this division as goals from Sam Carter (penalty) and Jordan Oldham secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Whitton. The Tigers are sixth, one place outside the play-off places.
FC Parson Drove were beaten 3-1 at leaders Framlingham Town, while FC Peterborough led 3-1, but lost 4-3 at home to Cornard United. Dom Sanha, Mario Neves and Ayman Trabelsi scored for the city side.
Deeping Rangers went down 2-1 at home to leaders Sherwood Colliery in the Premier Division North of the United Counties League. Tom Smith had grabbed a first-half equaliser for Deeping. Wisbech were denied a win by an 88th minute leveller from Eastwood after Andre Williams had fired the Fenman in front.
The big game in the Premier South Division between fourth-placed March Town and start-of-the-day leaders Racing Club Warwick was postponed, while Yaxley were held 2-2 at home by Cogenhoe United. Rio Henson and Oleksandr Muzychuk scored for the Cuckoos who also conceded a late equaliser.
Robbie Ellis and James-Hill Seekings scored as hot Division One title favourites won 2-1 at Asfordby, but play-off chasing Blackstones were disappointed to lose 2-1 at home to Gedling Miners Welfare who scored twice in the final 10 minutes after Kieran Duffy-Weeks had given Stones a half-time lead.
Bourne have a nine-point lead at the top and a game in hand on second-placed Clipstone.
A late fight-back couldn’t save Stamford AFC from a 4-3 defeat at Alvechurch in the Southern League Premier Division Central. The Daniels trailed 3-0 early in the second-half before goals from Lee Shaw, Rob Morgan and a first of the season for Tom Siddons ensured a nervy finale for the home side.
Stamford are now seventh and host fifth-placed AFC Telford at the Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday (Feb 20).
It wasn’t a great day for second-placed Spalding United at Bedworth United in the Northern Premier Midlands Division either. A second-half James Clifton goal couldn’t save ‘The Tulips’ from a 2-1 defeat. They are now four points behind leaders Harborough.
Peterborough Sports went down 3-1 at Brackley in the National League North Division.
RESULTS
National League
North Division: Brackley 3, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fox).
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Alvechurch 4, Stamford AFC 3 (Siddons, Morgan, Shaw).
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Bedworth United 2, Spalding United 1 (Clifton).
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Smith), Sherwood Colliery 2; Wisbech Town 1 (Williams), Eastwood Town 1.
Premier Division South: Yaxley 2 (Henson, Muzychuk), Cogenhoe United 2.
Division One: Asfordby 1, Bourne Town (Ellis, Hill-Seekings); Blackstones 1 (Duffy-Weeks), Gedling Miners Welfare 2.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One: FC Peterborough 3 (Sanha, Neves, Trabelsi), Cornard United 4; Framlingham Town 3, FC Parson Drove 1; Whitton United 1, Holbeach United 2 (Carter, Oldham); Wivenhoe Town 1, Whittlesey Athletic 5 (Jenkins 2, Hibbins, Stainsby, Biggs).