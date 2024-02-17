Mario Neves (partly hidden) scores for FC Peterborough (green) against Cornard. Photo Tim Symonds.

Harry Jenkins scored twice with Harry Biggs, Keiran Hibbins and James Stainsby also on target for the team in 12th.

Holbeach United are doing best of the local teams in this division as goals from Sam Carter (penalty) and Jordan Oldham secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Whitton. The Tigers are sixth, one place outside the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Parson Drove were beaten 3-1 at leaders Framlingham Town, while FC Peterborough led 3-1, but lost 4-3 at home to Cornard United. Dom Sanha, Mario Neves and Ayman Trabelsi scored for the city side.

Romeo Ugbene (green, left) in action for FC Peterborough against Cornard. Photo Tim Symonds

Deeping Rangers went down 2-1 at home to leaders Sherwood Colliery in the Premier Division North of the United Counties League. Tom Smith had grabbed a first-half equaliser for Deeping. Wisbech were denied a win by an 88th minute leveller from Eastwood after Andre Williams had fired the Fenman in front.

The big game in the Premier South Division between fourth-placed March Town and start-of-the-day leaders Racing Club Warwick was postponed, while Yaxley were held 2-2 at home by Cogenhoe United. Rio Henson and Oleksandr Muzychuk scored for the Cuckoos who also conceded a late equaliser.

Robbie Ellis and James-Hill Seekings scored as hot Division One title favourites won 2-1 at Asfordby, but play-off chasing Blackstones were disappointed to lose 2-1 at home to Gedling Miners Welfare who scored twice in the final 10 minutes after Kieran Duffy-Weeks had given Stones a half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne have a nine-point lead at the top and a game in hand on second-placed Clipstone.

A late fight-back couldn’t save Stamford AFC from a 4-3 defeat at Alvechurch in the Southern League Premier Division Central. The Daniels trailed 3-0 early in the second-half before goals from Lee Shaw, Rob Morgan and a first of the season for Tom Siddons ensured a nervy finale for the home side.

Stamford are now seventh and host fifth-placed AFC Telford at the Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday (Feb 20).

It wasn’t a great day for second-placed Spalding United at Bedworth United in the Northern Premier Midlands Division either. A second-half James Clifton goal couldn’t save ‘The Tulips’ from a 2-1 defeat. They are now four points behind leaders Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Sports went down 3-1 at Brackley in the National League North Division.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Brackley 3, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fox).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Alvechurch 4, Stamford AFC 3 (Siddons, Morgan, Shaw).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Bedworth United 2, Spalding United 1 (Clifton).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Smith), Sherwood Colliery 2; Wisbech Town 1 (Williams), Eastwood Town 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division South: Yaxley 2 (Henson, Muzychuk), Cogenhoe United 2.

Division One: Asfordby 1, Bourne Town (Ellis, Hill-Seekings); Blackstones 1 (Duffy-Weeks), Gedling Miners Welfare 2.

Thurlow Nunn League