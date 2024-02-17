Ashton Fox. Photo Joe Dent

Sports have drawn four and now lost two of their last six League games, either side of two FA Trophy wins which propelled them into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

But league points are required just to ease relegation concerns. Sports are 17th, but still six points clear of the drop zone ahead of another tough trip to Curzon Ashton on Tuesday (February 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackley were worthy winners against Sports for the second time this season. They took the lead through Connor Hall in the 12th minute and it was 2-0 after 17 minutes as Jimmy Armson netted.

Sports’ keeper Peter Crook then made a fine double save to keep the city side in touch and, after Hugh Alban-Jones had missed a decent chance, they pulled a goal back just before the break through Peterborough United loanee Ashton Fox. Fox headed home his first goal for club from their first corner of the match taken by Dan Jarvis.

But within six minutes of the re-start Armson had poached his second goal of the game to effectively seal the win for the home team.

Jarvis did have a chance to reduce the arrears, but he fired straight at the ‘keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports had fielded the same team that beat Kidderminster in an FA Trophy match the weekend before.