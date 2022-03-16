Big guns heading for early Peterborough League Cup exit including the holders, but Division One leaders sail through

Action from Netherton United Deeping Rangers Reserves (yellow). Photo: David Lowndes.

Uppingham, who had to forfeit a win against Wisbech Reserves for fielding an ineligible player, probably need to win their final game against group leaders Wittering Premiair and then hope goal difference falls in their favour.

Netherton United also need help to survive after losing to Deeping Rangers Reserves at the Grange. Ben Porter, Keelan Walker and Rajan Badani scored for Deeping in a 3-1 win after Louie Venni had fired te city side in front. Deeping need a point from group leaders Stamford Bels in their final game to knock Netherton out.

Division One leaders Warboys are certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the Peterborough League Cup from a group which includes four top-flightsides. Warboys confirmed their progress with an excellent 0-0 draw at Moulton Harrox who will also go through with a win over Stamford Lions in their final group match.

Louie Venni nin action for Netherton United (red) against Deeping Rangers Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.