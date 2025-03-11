Bargain season ticket prices at Peterborough Sports next season and another star man has signed on ahead of the Tuesday night game

Peterborough Sports have reduced season ticket prices for next season.

The club unveiled their season ticket and matchday admission prices for the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday. They are on sale now from www.psfc.co.uk and big savings are available with early bird purchases available until May 1. Adult, 65+, Under 18 and Under 13 concessions are also on offer and instalment payments are available. Full information on season tickets and matchday admission at www.psfc.co.uk