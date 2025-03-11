Bargain season ticket prices at Peterborough Sports next season and another star man has signed on ahead of the Tuesday night game

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 17:02 BST
Peterborough Sport star Dan Jarvis. Photo Darren Wilesplaceholder image
Peterborough Sports have reduced season ticket prices for next season.

The club unveiled their season ticket and matchday admission prices for the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday. They are on sale now from www.psfc.co.uk and big savings are available with early bird purchases available until May 1. Adult, 65+, Under 18 and Under 13 concessions are also on offer and instalment payments are available. Full information on season tickets and matchday admission at www.psfc.co.uk

Meanwhile star man Dan Jarvis has become the latest Sports player to commit to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Jarvis is expected to start tonight’s National League North game against South Shields at PIMS Park (7.45pm). Admission prices for this game have been slashed to £10 an adult.

