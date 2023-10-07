Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the second week running the city side beat the team who had started the day at the top of the table and once more Trabelsi was the chief destroyer.

Trabelsi made it eight goals in his last four appearances as FC Peterborough beat Holland 2-1 at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium. The main man scored either side of a Holland equaliser.

Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove were also successful at this level. Goals from Harry Jenkins, Kieran Hibbins and Liam Ward gave Whittlesey a 3-1 home win over Cornard.

Ayman Trabelsi celebrates a goal for FC Peterborough v Holland. Photo: Tim Symonds

Stamford AFC won 3-2 at Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Hitchin Town thanks to Jack Duffy (2) and Trey Charles. Duffy opened the scoring with a terrific overhead kick.

Deeping Rangers bowed out of the United Counties League Cup 4-2 at home to fellow Premier Division side Coventry United.

It was an eventful contest which included a brilliant opening goal from the visitors a red card for Deeping’s Matt Sparrow and home goals from Elliott Foster and Avelino Vieira.

March Town and Yaxley enjoyed solid results in the Premier South Division. A Danny Emmington goal was enough for March to move above Yaxley into third place with a 1-0 home success over Cogenhoe.

Ayman Trabelsi scores for FC Peterborough v Holland. Photo: Tim Symonds

But the Cuckoos will be happy enough with a 0-0 draw at second-placed St Neots Town.

Andy Irvine scored twice as Blackstones won 4-0 at Kirby Muxloe and there was a boost for Bourne in this division even though they didn’t play today.

Bourne, who are now managed by former Deeping boss Michael Goode, moved to the top of the table after crushing Holwell Sports 7-1 on Wednesday with goals from William Bird, Matthew Cox, Robbie Ellis, Dan Flack, James Hill-Seekings, Zak Munton and Jake Sansby and yet today the Sports team became the first to take points off Clipstone this season. The title challengers went down 3-1 which kept unbeaten Bourne on top.

There was also a shock for Spalding United who lost for the first time this season in the Northern Premier Midlands Division. The Tulips, who remain top with games in hand on their nearest rivals, went down 3-1 at Loughborough Dynamo after Sam Warburton had pulled them level at 1-1 with 20 minutes to go.

RESULTS

October 7

FA Trophy

Third qualifying round: Hitchin 2, Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy 2, Charles).

National League

North Division: Chester 3, Peterborough Sports 2 (Gash, McCammon)

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Loughborough Dynamo 3, Spalding United 1 (Warburton).

United Counties League

League Cup: Deeping Rangers 2 (Foster, Vieira), Coventry United 4.

Premier Division North: Lincoln United 2, Wisbech Town 0.

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Emmington), Cogenhoe United 0; St Neots Town 0, Yaxley 0.

Division One: Kirby Muxloe 0, Blackstones 4 (Irvine 2, Armiger, Venni).

Thurlow Nunn League