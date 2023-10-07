Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports led 2-0 through goals from Michael Gash and Josh McCammon, but ended up losing 3-2 as Chester struck a winner in the 86th minute.

Sports are next-to-bottom, but only two points from safety ahead of a home game with Banbury United on Saturday, October 14.

Match report from Lillianna Armstrong...

A goal and an assist for Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash (23) at Chester. Photo: David Lowndes.

Luck does not seem to be on the side of Peterborough Sports at the moment as they fell to another league defeat, this time at the hands of Chester FC, a side that also found themselves lingering in the bottom half of the table after the first 10 games.

Sports made several changes to the side that lost an FA Cup replay at Needham Market in midweek as well as also handing a debut to Friday signing Kaine Felix.

Both sides started the game brightly and it was Sports’ keeper Peter Crook who was called into action first just after 3 minutes when he parried away Declan Weeks’ fierce effort.

The hosts looked dangerous to begin with, but then lost their spark which allowed ‘The Turbines’ to grow into the game.

Josh McCammon (left) scored for Peterborough Sports at Chester. Photo: David Lowndes,

Matt Tootle saw his effort deflected out for a corner on 10 minutes after a great ball over the top from Matty Miles.

The deadlock was broken on 17 minutes and it was Sports who managed to grab the opener. Another brilliant ball over the top, this time from McCammon found Tootle on the left hand side. He was able to work some space down the flank to put a pinpoint cross in which found the head of joint-manager Gash who had the simple task of heading home from close range.

Ten minutes later and Sports had a second, which seemed to stun and silence the home fans. Connor Johnson won the ball well in the backline and was allowed the space to advance forward. He put a great pass into the feet of Gash who neatly laid it on into the path of McCammon who drove forward into space and then slotted home nicely.

The two-goal lead for ‘The Turbines’ was short lived as 5 minutes later, Chester pulled a goal back. Tom Sparrow’s low cross dropped nicely at the feet of Charlie Caton who had the simple task of poking home from close range. Two minutes later, Caton could have had his and Chester’s second as he was played through by Weeks, but Crook was able to deny him well.

Into the second half and it was evident that the hosts had been given a stern talking to in the dressing room as they came out firing. They were given their reward for their fast start on 51 minutes when half time substitute Adam Thomas had the simple task of tapping into a near enough empty net after Caton’s shot was parried into his path by Crook.

The hosts continued to have the majority of the chances, but then they fell flat for a small period and this allowed Sports to come back into the game a bit more.

Sports very nearly nicked the lead back when substitute Hugh Alban-Jones saw his effort saved by Stanway’s foot on 77 minutes.

The heartbreak for ‘The Turbines’ came on 86 minutes when teenage midfielder and academy graduate Reece Daly rocketed a brilliant effort into the top corner from just outside the 18 yard box, leaving Crook with no chance of getting a hand to it.

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Harrison Nee 87 mins), Hayden Cann, Connor Johnson, Ashton Fox, Dan Lawlor, Roddy McGlinchey (sub Hugh Alban-Jones, 64 mins), Josh McCammon, Kaine Felix, Matty Miles (sub Dan Jarvis, 73 mins), Michael Gash. Unused subs: Ben Fowkes and Cuba Meyer.