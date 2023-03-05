Action from Peterborough Sports v Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Daniels, who started the day three points clear of second-placed Halesowen, were leading at Sutton Coldfield courtesy of a goal from leading marksman Jonathan Margetts, while their nearest rivals were 2-0 down at lowly Hinckley.

But Stamford conceded a 68th-minute equaliser and Halesowen scored twice in the final 13 minutes to pinch a point so it’s as you were at the top. Third-placed Spalding United failed to make up any ground as they drew 0-0 at home to Loughborough Dynamo.

At the other end of the table Yaxley held on at fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa until the 45th minute, but shipped seven second-half goals for an 8-0 reverse. They are stuck on four points after 30 matches.

At United Counties Premier Division level there were creditable results for Deeping Rangers and March Town. Deeping bounced back from an 11-goal midweek mauling at Premier Division North leaders Loughborough Students to draw 2-2 at home to third-placed Quorn. The hosts led 2-0 after 21 minutes after goals from Josh Sennett and Kyle Onyon.

Jack Friend and Danny Emmington scored for March in a 2-2 draw at Premier Division South leaders Rugby Town. March were behind at the break, but 2-1 up before Rugby found a leveller.

Pinchbeck held Loughborough Students to half-time before losing 2-0, while Charley Sanders hit a hat-trick as Wisbech Town beat Heather St John 4-2.

In Division One Bourne dropped a place to third after a surprise 3-0 loss at Clipstone, but Ryan Lennon struck twice and Kieran Duffy-Weeks also scored as Blackstones beat Barrow Town 3-0.

Whittlesey Athletic slipped out of the play-off places in Thurlow Nunn Division One after a 3-0 defeat at leaders Heacham, but Holbeach scored a fine 4-2 success at fourth-placed Harwich & Parkston as Cal Davies bagged a hat-trick.

FC Parson Drove contunued their march away from relegation danger with a 3-0 win at Leiston Reserves.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 4

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding United 0, Loughborough Dynamo 0; Sporting Khalsa 8, Yaxley 0; Sutton Coldfield Town 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Margetts).

United Counties League: Blackstones 3 (Lennon 2, Duffy-Weekes), Barrow Town 0; Clipstone 3, Bourne Town 0; Deeping Rangers 2 (Onyon, Sennett), Quorn 2; Loughborough Students 2, Pinchbeck United 0; Rugby Town 2, March Town 2 (Emmington, Friend); Wisbech Town 4 (Sanders 3, Acar), Heather St Johns 2.

