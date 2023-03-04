Jordan Crawford of Peterborough Sports (blue) shoots at goal v Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jordan Nicholson scored after 49 seconds against struggling Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North fixture at the Bee Arena on Saturday to prompt thoughts of a comfortable afternoon.

But there were no more goals as the visitors overcame their early setback to fight hard until the end. They didn’t create much against a rock-solid Sports back line, but when you haven’t won for five matches you often fear the worst.

Ultimately Sports saw the game out to move up two places to 15th, although the gap to the relegation places remained at seven points.

Josh McCammon on the attack for Peterborough Sports against Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: David Lowndes.

Nicholson was on to poke the ball home after Josh McCammon’s initial effort was cleared in the first minute and it was almost 2-0 when player-boss Michael Gash saw a half-volley from six yards well claimed by Sykes-Kenworthy.

The game then fell a bit flat and Bradford started to grow into the game. Josh Hinds and Brad Dockerty were looking to be the two dangers in the away side with the latter of the two having Bradford’s best chance of the half when his close range effort was blazed over.

The second half became more end-to-end with the hosts looking for a safety goal and the visitors trying to get back into the game.

Nicholson and substitute Johnson Gyamfi both had good chances to kill the game off, but couldn’t despatch them.

Nathan Fox in action for Peterborough Sports against Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bradford pressed right until the very end, but it was The Turbines who took the spoils in what was considered a must-win game.

Peterborough Sports (4-3-3): Crook 7; Bazeley 8, Johnson 7, Fryatt 7, Fox 8; Lawlor 7, Kennedy 7, McCammon 6 (Alban-Jones 58’ 7); Crawford 7 (Gyamfi 77’ 6), Gash 7, Nicholson 7.

Subs not used: R. Jones, Jarvis & Sano Sani

Bradford Park Avenue (4-5-1): Sykes-Kenworthy 6; Eze 6 (Odunston 57’ 6), Fielding 6, Havern 7, Chorlton 6; Richman 6, Dockerty 7, Hinds 7, Hopper, Spencer 6 (Kersey 90+4’); Blyth 6

Subs not used: Hall, La Bastide, Kersey & Brewis

