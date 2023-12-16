Bourne Town left it late before maintaining their six-point lead in the fascination battle for the United Counties Division One title.

Kellan Hickinson (blue) scored for Yaxley against Aylestone Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com

The Wakes fell behind early at the Abbey Lawn to mid-table Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday, but equalised just before the break through Josh Edmondson before Shaun Archer grabbed an 85th winner.

Bourne appear to have one serious challenger for top spot and that’s Clipstone who enjoyed a 5-0 away win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackstones also conceded an early goal before hitting back to beat Holwell Sports 3-1. Thomas Edwards and Kieran Duffy-Weeks scored in a four-minute spell in the final quarter of the match after Nathan Rudman had fired home the equaliser.

In the Premier Division North Deeping Rangers are making quiet progress towards the play-off spots. Goals from Elliot Foster and Joshua Sennett secured a 2-0 win at KImberley Miners Welfare yesterday.

Wisbech Town enjoyed a fine 3-0 win at play-off contenders Belper United, but rock-bottom Pinchbeck United went down by the same scoreline at home to Skegness.

March Town are fifth in the Premier Division South after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at GNG Oadby. Craig Gillies and Ben Seymour-Shove scored for the Hares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley led against third-placed Aylestone Park through a penalty from former Peterborough United youth prospect Kellan Hickinson at Leading Drove, but lost 3-1.

Stamford AFC will be disappointed to have thrown away two points at lowly Berkhamsted in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

The Daniels led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Ashton Offler and Will Glennon either side of a home equaliser, but Berkamstead, who have won just once all season, levelled again in the 91st minutes.

Stamford are seventh just two places and three points outside the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding United cruised to their expected success at Northern Premier Midlands Division whipping boys AFC Rushden & Diamonds. A Jordan Graham brace, including a penalty, saw the Tulips in control at the break before a late goal from substitute Joe Curtis completed a 3-0 win.

Spalding are second, a point behind leaders Harborough Town who have a game in hand.

Abulai Vaz Ferrreira Sanha struck a hat-trick for FC Peterborough as they saw off Needham Market Under 23s 4-1 in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League at the King Carz Arena, while FC Parson Drove beat Whitton United 2-0.

Holbeach United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Leiston Under 23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Sports claimed a superb 2-1 win at third-placed South Shields in the National North League.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: South Shields 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Sembie-Ferris, Cann).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Berkhamsted 2, Stamford AFC 2 (Offier, Glennon).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0, Spalding Utd 3 (Graham 2, Curtis).

United Counties League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division North: Belper Utd 0, Wisbech Town 3 (Allen, Williams, Ward); Kimberley Miners Welfare 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Foster, Sennett); Pinchbeck Utd 0, Skegness Town 3.

Premier Division South: GNG Oadby Town 2, March Town 2 (Seymour-Shove, Gillies); Yaxley 1 (Hickenson), Aylestone Park 3.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Rudman, Duffy-Weekes, Edwards), Holwell Sports 1; Bourne Town 2 (Archer, Edmondson), Gedling Miners Welfare 1.

Thurlow Nunn League