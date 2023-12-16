Peterborough Sports claimed a notable National League North scalp as they continued their climb away from the drop zone.

Hayden Cann (left) scored for Sports at South Shields.

Sports toppled third-placed South Shields 2-1 away from home with first half-goals from Dion Sembie-Ferris and Hayden Cann.

The hosts are a full-time professional club with big ambitions. They were backed by the vast majority of a crowd just one shy of 2,000 and they had former £500,000 Posh signing Luke James leading their forward line.

But Sports are no admirers of big reputations. They back themselves as long as they are organised and committed which they certainly were at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Sports were boosted by a fifth minute goal for Sembie-Ferris who took advantage of a defensive mix-up to scoot clear from halfway and deliver a lovely dinked finish over the goalkeeper.

The home side responded well and almost equalised following a rare fumble from visiting ‘keeper Peter Crook, but the Sports number redeemed himself with excellent stops to thwart Paul Blackett, John Lufudu and Mackenzie Heaney.

And Sports added a second goal in first-half added time when Cann, a centre-back on loan from Notts County robbed Football League stalwart Gary Liddle before slotting home.

Sports expected a home onslaught after the break and a goal on 53 minutes for Blackett off the inside of a post set the alarm bells ringing, but Crook was only called into serious action once more when diving low to keep out a shot from substitute Jordan Mongoy.

Blackett did hit the outside of a post just past the hour mark, but Sports remained solid to move up to 17th, four places and five points above the drop zone.

Sports have another tough game next Saturday when hosting second-placed Tamworth at PIMS Park.

Sports: Peter Crook, Hayden Cann, Ashton Fox, Cuba Meyer, Jordan Nicholson, Dan Lawlor, Hugh Alban-Jones, Josh McCammon, Michael Gash, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Kaine Felix. Subs: Lewis Elsom, Harrison Nee, Mark Jones, Sidney Pereira, Ben Fowkes.

South Shields: Boney, Lufudu, Adams (c), Liddle, Morse, Briggs, Hasani (Clarke 72), Abbey, Heaney, Blackett, James (Mongoy 79). Subs not used: Woods, Savage, Broadbent.