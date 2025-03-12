Another big win for Netherton United Women firsts and a first win for the reserves

Cassie Jenkins when playing for Posh Women.

​Netherton United Women have hit top form late in the season.

​The city side made it 18 goals in their last two matches in the Lincs South Division with a 7-2 win over Boston Town at The Grange.

Netherton were actually 1-0 down at half-time, but hit Boston for seven in the second-half with Cassie Jenkins, a former Posh Womens player, scoring twice. Her sisters Codie and Katie Steward were also on target as were Andreia Oliveira and Jess Perrin.

It’s been a long season for Netherton Reserves in Cambs Division Two, but they’ve stuck at it and finally won a game after 11 straight defeats. And they did it in style 6-2 at Manea Sirens with Demi Gilbert scoring four times. Elisha Glover and Chloe Palmer also scored.

ICA Sports dropped points for the first time in the Under 15B Cambs Girls Division. They went down 2-1 to title rivals Terrington despite taking the lead early on through Logan Caladerwood.

Annalise Horton, Ava-Rose Smith and Orla Collingwood scored as ICA Juventus beat Royston 3-0 in Under 14A, while Evie Herring scored twice and goalkeeper Lola Gee saved a penalty as ICA Inter won 2-0 at South Lincs Swifts in Under 14C.

**Matteo Barraco scored his first goal for ICA Sports in a 4-2 win at Gunthorpe in Under 16 Division Two of the Peterborough Youth League.

There were two goals in the final minute of an Under 15 Division Two game between Thorpe Wood Rangers and Stamford.

Elliott Feetham scored his second goal of the game for Stamford with two seconds left and 25 seconds after his side had fallen behind!