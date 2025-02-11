Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate a 1-0 win over March Town in Cambs Division Two. Photo Jason Richardson.

Goalkeeper Abi Daly saved three spot-kicks as holders Girls United moved into the final of the Cambs Girls Under 18 League Cup with a 3-2 shootout win at Huntingdon following a 3-3 draw.​

Nell Rands had powered home an injury time header to take the tie to penalties after earlier goals from Alanis Smith and Dionne Bayford.

Girls United will play Royston in the final.

Tallulah Chenery of ICA Juventus became the first visiting player to score a goal at Under 14A Division leaders Ramsey this season. The hosts won 5-1 to make it 12 wins from 12 matches and a 14-point lead at the top.

Action from Deeping Rangers Ladies v March Town (yellow). Photo Jason Richardson.

ICA Under 13s made it four games unbeaten with a 3-0 win at Leverington. Their scorers were Libby Crooks (2) and Emily Craig.

CAMBS WOMEN

Deeping Rangers are closing in fast on top spot in Cambs Womens’ Division Two.

​The locals ladies had to work hard to preserve their 100% winning record last weekend though as a single goal from Harriet Coles earned a 1-0 home success over March Town.

It’s now seven wins from seven for Deeping who are third, four points off top spot, but with four games in hand on the teams above them.

In Division Three Whittlesey Athletic’s Development side continued their fine first season of competitive football with a 4-1 win over Mepal & Sutton at the Manor Leisure Centre.

Destiny Nsofor scored twice with Shannon Hilton and Paige Noades also on target for a team in fourth that has lost just once all season.

Cardea Reserves lost for the first time this season at this level, 8-4 to a Saffron Walden side who have now moved above them into second. Teagan Pulman scored twice for the city side.

Cardea’s senior side claimed just a second win in East Midlands Division One South, 5-4 against Thrapston with goals from Anna Langa, Amy Newell, Sofia Aragosa, Charlotte Moffatt and Olivia Smith.

Stamford beat high fliers Chesterfield 4-2 in in the Premier Division with goals from Emma Pollard, Andreia Oliveira, Georgina Shaw and Zaiga Lacite.

Netherton United switched to Lincs Ladies League football for this season and they have made a strong impact. They beat Boston Town 2-0 in a Challenge Cup tie at the Grange on Sunday to make it three wins in three group games and qualification for the next round.

Jessica Perrin and Katie Steward scored the Netherton goals.