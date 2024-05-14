A perfect season for the all-conquering FC Hampton Royals Under 18 side

The all conquering FC Hampton Royals Under 18 side. Photo David Lowndes.

​FC Hampton Royals Under 18s have completed a perfect season of football.

​The city teenagers made it 15 wins out of 15 in Under 18 Division One of the Peterborough Youth League with a 6-2 win at Thorpe Wood and a 6-0 romp against Park Farm in their final two matches.

James Evans hit a hat-trick against Park Farm, while Denis Karaoglan, Chris Valentine and Kalebe Ramalho also scored.

Hampton also won the Under 18 Youth League Cup and Hunts Under 18 competitions after starting out together from the age of six under the guidance of manager, and club chairman, Jason Lipscombe.

FC Hampton Royals Under 18s (pink) in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Stanground claimed third place with a final match 3-2 win at Bourne, one secured by goals from Kristians Eizenbarts, Kieran Lewis and Lewis Mansell.

Thurlby’s under 17 team sealed fourth spot after a 6-1 win at RTC. Jayden Vorster and Jake Currall scored twice apiece.

Stilton are a point away from sealing the Under 16 Division Four title after a shock defeat for their sole rivals Stamford who went down 6-2 at Boston despite two more goals from prolific forward Liam Knighton.

Stilton’s scheduled game at South Lincs Swifts was postponed. Stamford are three points behind the leaders with an inferior goal difference, having played one more game, and with just one match remaining.

Crowland finished fourth in Under 16 Division Three after coming from behind to pip Hampton Robins 3-2. Dylan Enright, Harrison Feek and Aiden Groves scored the goals.

Nene Valley came from 3-1 down at the break to win 6-4 at Stamford which hard luck on Elliott Britton who claimed a hat-trick for the young Daniels.

Wisbech St Mary are favourites to finish second behind champions Netherton Black after a 6-2 win at Netherton Red for whom Ousman Singhateh scored twice.

A hat-trick from Luke Summerscales enabled March Town to win the big game in Under 15 Division Two, 3-2 at Bourne. March are now top, a point ahead of Bourne who have a game in hand.