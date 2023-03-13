Maniche Sani (left) should return for Peterborough Sports at Chester. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports led 3-0 at half-time and maintained that advantage until the 67th minute before the home side scored three times in nine minutes to claim an unlikely point.

The point did lift Sports a further point away from the relegation zone. They are now seven points clear of the drop zone but they have an even tougher fixture at third-placed Chester on Tuesday.

Chester have lost just five of 37 League games this season, although one of them was 3-2 at the Bee Arena in August.

"They’ve improved a lot since then,” Gash said. “It was always going to be a tough match tomorrow no matter what happened at Spennymoor.

"And now the players need to be lifted. Before the game we’d probably have accepted a point, but to be 3-0 up at half-time and still 3-0 up with 25 minutes to go, and then not win was very frustrating.

"We sat in the dressing room after the game feeling like we had lost. We even had a great chance to go 4-0 up which I messed up with a bad pass.

"But we did point out the positives. We moved a further point away from danger and I know our lads will be ready to go and give their all again at Chester.

"We have some great characters and a great togetherness. We played some great stuff at Spennymoor once we settled into the game and we should take confidence from that.

"Once we got to grips with their shape we started pressing really effectively. We nicked the ball in great areas and scored some good goals.”

Gash scored at Spennymoor and will likely start again in Chester as fellow centre forward Mark Jones remains injured.