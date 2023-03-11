Jordan Nicholson scored a great goal and struck a post for Peterborough Sports at Spennymoor. Photo: James Richardson.

A blistering spell of three goals in the final six minutes of the first-half looked to have given Sports a lock on three valuable points.

But the hosts replied with three goals of their own in a nine-minute second-half spell.

Both sides had the chance to snatch a winner before hands were shaken on a 3-3 draw.

The point actually moved Sports further away from the relegation zone ahead of a tough trip to Chester on Tuesday (March 14).

The hosts started the game brightly and could have even gone in front inside two minutes when Shanks slipped a ball through for Blackett who was only denied by some good defending.

However, on 39 minutes it was Sports who went in front when Jordon Crawford’s shot flew across goal and was diverted home by player-manager Michael Gash.

Four minutes later Jordan Nicholson scored with wonder strike from 25 yards for 2-0 and Dan Jarvis added a third in first-half injury-time after sneaking behind the home defence.

Sports had chances to extend their lead before the Moors started their unlikely comeback.

Joe Tait pulled one back after 68 minutes with a classy free-kick strike and a goal from a corner from Blackett made it 3-2 three minutes later.

And on 76 minutes the hosts were level through substitute Jake Day.

Blackett could even have added a fourth for Moors almost immediately when he was fed in down the right of the box but his low shot was blocked by a recovering defender.

And then Nicholson’s low shot struck a post with the Moors ‘keeper reacting well to keep out Connor Kennedy’s follow-up shot.

Day had the ball in the net again in injury time, but the flag had gone up for offside.

Spennymoor Town: Langley, Ledger, Tait, Curtis (Mbeka 46), Lufudu, Ross, Anderson (McKeown 73), Ramshaw, Kendall, Shanks (Day 46), Blackett.Subs not used: Flatters, Faulkner.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Johnson, Lawlor, Fryatt, Bazeley, Kennedy, Nicholson, Jarvis (Alban-Jones 61), Fox, Gash, Crawford.Subs not used: McCammon, Jones, Williams-Lowe, Gyamfi.

Booked: Fox (27), Johnson (66)