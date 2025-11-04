Trophies galore for young and old as Orton Park CC celebrated their successful season

The junior prize winners at the Orton Park CC awards night. Photo Keely Durham.

Orton Park CC celebrated a successful season by dishing out a vast amount of trophies to senior and junior players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city club’s first XI won the South Lincs Division One title after winning 17 and losing just one of their 18 league games.

Individual star of the presentation night was Vidit Matta who won four of the five second XI prizes on offer. Ali Ahsen; beat him to the bowling award. Shakil Hussain won three of the five 3rd XI awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth player of the year was Billy Durham, while Sam Tyler picked up the clubperson of the year prize as well as two fielding and one batting award.

The Orton Park CC centurions, from the left, Mark Durham, Gareth Clingo, Richard Morris, Sam Tyler, Kieran Judd, Connor Parnell, Abbas Qureshi and Vidit Matta.

Orton Park also celebrated their best individual displays. Five wicket hauls were achieved by Ali Ahsen, Adam Boothman, Oli Calpin, Nick Du Toit, Thomas Holman, Alfie Burdon and Ashley Whitworth, while centuries were scored by Matta (2), Connor Parnell (2), Abbas Qureshi (2), Jack Calpin, Gareth Clingo, Matt Jarvis, Kieran Judd, Richard Morris, Andy Phillips, Harry Richardson, Sam Tyler and Divyeash Vaseeharan.

Winners

Juniors

Under 9: Bowling - Teddy Smith; Batting - Joshua Barber; Parents Player - Harley Prosser; Coaches Player - Anil Arjune.

Under 11 softball: Bowling - Alfie Burdon – Batting - Lucas Tyler; Parents Player - Aaryan Arjune; Coaches Player - Jack Gale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 11 hardball: Bowling - Chloe Smith; Batting - Sophia Clingo; Parents Player - Lucas Tyler; Coaches Player - Aaryan Arjune.

Under 13 Development: Bowling - Ashley Whitworth; Batting - Aiden Whitworth; Parents Player - Abrie Du Toit; Coaches Player - Abrie Du Toit.

Under 13 County: Bowling - Shayaan Haroon; Batting - Billy Durham; Parents Player - Billy Durham; Coaches Player - Alasdair Gowler.

Under 15: Bowling Ryan McCourt; Batting - Aum Tanna; Players Player - Alex Francis; Coaches Player - Alex Francis.

Seniors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midweek XI: Fielding - Sam Tyler; Bowling - Oli Calpin; Batting - Sam Tyler; Players Player - Richard Morris; Captains Player - Oli Calpin

Sunday XI: Fielding - Edd Crisp; Bowling - Morgen Turner; Batting - Divyeash Vaseeharan; Players Player - Divyeash Vaseeharan; Captains Player - Divyeash Vaseeharan

3rd XI: Fielding - Billy Durham; Bowling - Shak Hussain; Batting - Shak Hussain; Players Player - Shak Hussain; Captains Player - Billy Durham

2nd XI: Fielding - Vidit Matta; Bowling - Ali Ahsen; Batting - Vidit Matta; Players Player - Vidit Matta; Captains Player - Vidit Matta

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st XI: Fielding - Sam Tyler; Bowling - Oli Calpin; Batting - Richard Morris; Players Player - Tom Wilkin; Captains Player - Clive Evans

Special awards: Youth Player of the Year - Billy Durham; Duck Award - Darren Sweary (5); Clubperson of the Year - Sam Tyler