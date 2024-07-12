Teenager won the T20 Cup for Market Deeping after a thriller against Oundle Town
Plowright first claimed three for 27 as Oundle were restricted to 164 for nine, having been 95 for two, with Hayatullah Niazi taking two for 19 and James Hook two for 24. For Oundle, Conor Craig hit 46 from 27 balls and Mark Hodgson 44 from 31.
Deeping then slumped to 131 for eight, but Plowright hit an unbeaten 18 and last man Samuel Redman five not out to see their side home with one wicket and five balls to spare. Earlier, Josh Smith hit 37 while Conor Craig claimed three for 13 and Harrison Craig two for 21.
Holders Peterborough Town tackle Barnack in the final of the Stamford Shield T20 competition at Bourne Town CC on Monday (July 15, 6pm).