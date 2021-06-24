Remarkable cricket result as side bowled out without hitting a run

The scoreboard at The Greenfields, Sawtry.

In what was a record-breaking performance for Falcon, Buckden did not manage to score a single run off the bat and were bowled out in 8.3 overs, with the two runs they did score coming courtesy of a wide and a bye.

They were unable to even muster a full eleven for the match as 15 players were unavailable. Leaving an eight man side, consisting of platers agred 15-50 to take to the pitch. A ninth man, Graham Pearce arrived after the 30th over due to work commitments.

Just two bowlers were required, with Hayder Ali returning figures of 4.3-3-2-1 (overs bowled, maidens, wickets taken and runs conceded. While Amandeep Singh starred, taking six wickets, including a hat-trick, finishing with 4-4-6-0.

Falcon XI 1sts pictured in 2020.

The side that play their home matches in Sawtry were already in a commanding position having scored 260/6 in 40 overs, with Murad Ali top scoring with 67, closely followed by Faheem Sabir Bhatti with 65.

This resulted in Falcon registering a 258 run win and the full 20 points available from the match.

Buckden did manage to pick up three bowling points but that will come as little consolation after what will go down as one of the most one-sided matches of cricket played at any level.

Due to the nature of the result, the match has gained a lot of attention, with even cricket experts Wisden tweeting about the match.

After the match, Buckden Cricket Club tweeted: “The 2nd XI travelled away today to face Falcon, who made 260-6 from their 40 overs. Unfortunately, the 2nds fell just short, being bowled out for 2 and giving Falcon a narrow 258-run victory. Therapy will begin this week for those involved.”

Falcon have now moved up to second in Division 4 of the Huntingdonshire County Cricket League, two points off top spot with a game in hand, while Buckden sit six points adrift at the bottom.

Buckden’s captain, Joel Kirschner told BBC Sport: “We are genuinely not a bad team, when we played Falcons before we only lost by nine runs.

“We only had eight at the start, aged between 15 and 50 and Graham Pearce arrived 30 overs in because he’d been working.

“We had 15 players unavailable, two or three were injured, the others had family commitments and there was one no-show.

“I wanted to make a game of it, we weren’t going to score many with the team we had available and considering we only had eight, we were doing pretty well when they were 76-4.