Reigning champions Ramsey are back on top and Logan hits nine sixes in a whirlwind knock for Burghley Park

Ramsey's Sandun Madushanka is the leading wicket-taker in Cambs Division One.

Reigning champions Ramsey have jumped from third place to the top of Cambs Division One.

It was a perfect day for ‘The Rams’ as they hammered previous leaders Saffron Walden by 142 runs at Cricketfield Lane, while Burwell & Exning, the team who started the day in second, saw their game at Wisbech Town abandoned after just 15 overs.

An opening stand of 90 between Oliver Stevens (53) and Jon Cade (50) set Ramsey on their way to 216 all out before spin twins Taylor West (4-11) and Sandun Madushanka (3-5) wrecked the Saffron Walden reply. Sri Lankan Madushanka is the leading wicket-taker in the division with 38. Ramsey travel to Burwell & Exning on Saturday.

In Division Two Stamford Town lost by 56 runs in a rain-affected game at Newmarket and are now just 16 points above the relegation zone and in Division Three Barnack lost ground at the top of the table after suffering a four-wicket defeat at Foxton Granta seconds. In a match reduced to 35 overs per side Muhammed Raheel (41) top scored in Barnack’s respectable 202-9, but it wasn’t enough as the hosts won with a ball to spare. Raheel also claimed two wickets.

Farhan Adil struck a fine 63 for Ufford Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Ufford Park appear doomed to the drop after a six-wicket defeat at LGR. Farhan Adil (63) dominated Ufford’s 160-4.

Second-placed March Town are 18 points behind leaders Cambourne after scrambling to a three-wicket win over Huntingdon in another rain-affected contest. March were 22-4 chasing a victory target of 104 before they were rescued by a stand of 64 between Samuel Clarke (40) and Toby Nulty (32).

Bourne lost for the first time in six Lincs Premier Division games, by 128 runs at Woodhall Spa. Dan Freeman (73) top scored for an understrength Bourne side.

Christopher Logan blasted a 41-ball unbeaten 90 for Burghley Park at Grimsby. Logan smacked nine 6s in his knock which propelled Burghley to 317-6 after strong knocks from Pete Foster (66) and Christopher Armstrong (57). Captain Alex Ashwin bagged 4-30 in Grimsby’s 227 all out.

That result was good news for struggling local sides Spalding and Market Deeping who are deep into a relegation battle with Grimsby and Nettleham. Deeping are 10 points from safety after losing for the 11th time in 12 outings, the latest by 87 runs at home to Grantham. Dan George picked up 5-70 in Grantham’s 279-8 and also batted weill with 36 in support of an unbeaten 55 from George Woods.

Spalding lost a big game at Nettleham by 18 runs despite 5-31 from Aussie leg spinner Walter Kinlock and 58 from Ollie Dring. Spalding remain 11 points clear of the bottom two.