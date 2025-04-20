Ramsey and their star man continue where they left off, Freear ton for Wisbech Town in vain, impressive friendly wins for Peterborough Town

Sandun Madushanka celebrates a Ramsey wicket. Photo Sean Hill

Ramsey, and star Sri Lankan import Sandun Madushanka, have taken their sparkling 2024 form into a new Cambs Division One season.

Spinner Madushanka bagged 6-19 as Old Leysians were skittled for just 97 on the opening day of the season at Cricketfield Lane. That completed a 144-run win for the reigning champions who had earlier posted 241-4 in their 50 overs with captain Taylor West (61) and Mark Saunders (53no) both hitting half centuries.

Wisbech were thrashed by 10 wickets by Sawston & Babraham seconds at Harecroft Road despite 108 from evergreen opener Gary Freer. He pushed the hosts up to 202-9, but the visitors raced home in 35 overs.

Peterborough Town toppled ECB Club Champions Brentwood in a friendly by seven wickets in Essex after dismissing their hosts for 177. Top performers were Bashrat Hussain (3-16), Hayatullah Niazi (3-41 & 37no), Nick Green (51no) and skipper David Clarke (41). And the leading city side then despatched Northants Academy by 106 runs in another friendly. Green (87) was again in top form alongside Kyle Medcalf (86) as Town piled up 286-8 and young leg spinners Karanpal Singh (4-26) and Rohan Kundaje (4-34) then bowled well.

Tom Shipman took 5-14 as Newborough beat Ketton Sports by 6 wickets in the South Lincs Championship. Clive Evans struck 76 for Orton Park in their Division One loss by two wickets to Freiston.

Next weekends fixtures

Saturday

Northants Premier Division: Oundle Town v Geddington, Peterborough Town v Finedon.

Northants Division One: Overstone Park v Peterborough Town 2nds.

Northants Division Two: Brigstock v Oundle Town 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division: Bourne v Grimsby, Burghley Park v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Scunthorpe, Spalding v Bracebridge Heath.

Cambs Division One: Blunham v Wisbech, Ramsey v Histon.

Cambs Division Two: Stamford Town v Waresley.

South Lincs Championship: Boston v Moulton Harrox, Ketton v Bourne 2nds, Newborough v Long Sutton.

Sunday

ECB Club Championship: Ashmanhaugh & Barton Wanderers v Bourne, Oundle Town v Saffron Walden.

Rutland Division One: Peterborough Town v Werrington.

Rutland Division Two: Wellingborough Indians v Werrington 2nds.

Rutland Division Three: Castor v Stamford Town, Northampton Saints v Ketton.

Rutland Division Four East: Market Overton v Ramsey, Moulton Harrox v Royal Strikers, Whittlesey v Hampton.

Rutland Division Four West: Nassington v Kimbolton, Uffington v Kettering, Upwood v Sawtry.