Ajaz Akhtar in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Akhtar struck a career best score for the second time this season last Sunday as he walloped 169 for Barnack in a Rutland Division One win over Upoingham. He’d set his previous best score of 138 in a National Over 50s match for Cambridgeshire earlier in the summer.

Akhtar also smacked 99 for Barnack in a thrilling one-run win over Burghley Park in a Hunts Division One match on Saturday. The former Peterborough Town and Cambs skipper is averaging 125 in Hunts League cricket and a mere 53 in the Rutland League.

"I wish I’d batted like this when I was younger,” Akhtar quipped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Werrington batsman Aurangzaib Tahir batting against Market Deeping. Photo: David Lowndes.

Akhtar faced just 128 balls against Uppingham and struck 28 fours and three sixes. Asim Butt also smacked 110 from 77 balls for Barnack in this game as the hosts piled up 348-4 in their 45 overs.

Akhtar dominated Barnack’s 191 all out v Burghley and five wickets from Shahzad Amir ensured the visitors fell just short despite a sparkling half century from Caius Headley. It was a first defeat of the Hunts League season for Park.

Barnack are top of the Rutland League, but are being chased hard by City CC who strolled to a nine-wicket win at bottom club Oakham, while reigning champions Peterborough Town were losing for the first time this season, by six wickets at Wisbech.

Aussie Ryan Clark smashed an unbeaten 95 for Wisbech who breezed past Town’s modest 165 with over 15 overs to spare.

Market Deeping are dominating Rutland Division Two and they strengthened their title push with a comfortable seven-wicket win at second-placed Werrington. James Hook was unbeaten on 67 when victory number six was confirmed by the unbeaten leaders.

In Hunts Division One Raghavendran Suryanarayanan's brilliant 126 enabled Adidda to pip Hampton by two wickets. The next highest Adidda run scorer made just 16 and defeat was harsh on Hampton’s Mohammed Zafar who scored 65 and took three wickets.