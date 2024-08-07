Khattak on the attack, two tons in a row for Kuchadia and a trophy win for Al Badar

Al Badar CC.

​Ayub Khattak smacked nine sixes and 12 fours in an innings of 145 not out for Falcon against Blunham seconds in Hunts Division One.

​Taha Shahid (110) also cracked a century as Falcon piled up 395-4 in 45 overs to set up a crushing 235-run win.

Oerner Nishant Odedra struck an unbeaten 134 from 104 balls as Bharat Sports beat Elstow by six wickets.

Mudassar Shafiq (101) was another century maker as leaders Werrington beat Sawtry by 125 runs in Division Two, but it wasn’t a complete run-fest as Peterborough Knights managed to bowl LGR seconds out for 30 before losing five wickets in their own successful reply. Aman Dhindsa (5-10) and Arslan Manzoor (4-4) did the damage for Knights.

Peterborough Champs CC

There was a ton for Lenu Leons in a Royal Strikers win in Division Three and a second century in a row for Dipak Kuchadia (104 not out) as top dogs Bharat Sports won again in Division Five.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

JJ Harrison was unbeaten on 148 and Sam Scott was 82 not out as Uffington managed to win by six wickets chasing Heckington seconds’ 310-8 in Division Three.

Dan Hughes hit 114 and Samuel Halsall took 5-52 as Ketton Sports stayed top of Division One with a resounding 247-run win over Spalding seconds at Pit Lane.

Burghley Park seconds lead Division Two after skittling Newborough seconds for just 25 to complete a 223-run win. Lewis Banthorpe bagged 5-12 for Burghley.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Mohammed Saif was undefeated on 87 as Division One leaders City CC completed a four-wicket win at reigning champions Barnack with nine balls to spare.

Veteran opener Danny Harrington carried his bat for 113 as Ufford Park won by 101 runs at Royal Strikers. Jason Bloomfield (52 & 3-18) also played well.

And there was a tie between Uffington seconds and Laxton in Division One West with the latter suffering a run-out from the last ball of the match.

PLATE FINALAl Badar pipped Peterborough Champs in the John Bigham Plate T20 Final by eight runs. Wajid Mohammed 36 top scored for the winners with 36 as Ghazanfar Ali (3-27) and Jalal Jalal (2-22) bowled well for Champs.

Champs were dismissed for 149 in reply with Murad Ali top scoring with 31. Arsalan Manzoor (2-17), Salman Akhtar (2-18), Mohammed Zubair (2-26) and Hayder Ali (2-43) were the successful Ali Badar bowlers.