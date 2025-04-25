It couldn't be a tougher start to the season for Peterborough Town and Oundle Town's title chances boosted by overseas signing

Hayatullah Niazi bowling for Market Deeping. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town will get an immediate indication of how their Northants Premier Division title challenge is likely to go.

The city side host a Finedon side who have won the last three top-flight titles at Bretton Gate on the opening Saturday of the season (11am start). Finedon and Town have actually won the last six titles between them.

Town suffered a disappointing summer in 2024, but still managed a third place finish. Returning skipper David Clarke is hoping the introduction of quick-bowling, hard-hitting all-rounder Hayatullah Niazi (24) will make a big difference to their chances of a first County League title since 2021. Niazi, who has played internationally for Norway, has stepped up a level after several excellent seasons for Market Deeping.

Aussie import Lachie McMillan hasn’t returned to Bretton Gate for a second season, but otherwise the Town squad is unchanged.

Town warmed up for the start of the competitive season with two impressive friendly wins, by 7b wickets at reigning ECB Club Champions Brentwood and by 108 runs at home to a Northants Academy side.

“Starting with Finedon will give us a good indication of how strong we are this season,” Clarke said. “But obviously it won’t decide anything. I am looking forward to see how well Hayatullah goes. We’ve played against him and he’s obviously very talented. He certainly has a great record locally.

"We did under-achieve last season, but we have a lot of players at the club who know what it takes to win this league. We have a lot of talent full stop so we are confident and looking forward to getting going. Finedon will obviously be our main challengers. They’ve won the last three leagues so clearly know what it takes as well.

"It should be a good quality, competitive start. Games with Finedon are always hard-fought.”

Town also start their defence of the Rutland Division One title at home to Werrington on Sunday (Noon)

Oundle finished in a club best second place in the Northants Premier Division last season. It was the first time they had finished above their neighbours.

The men from Milton Road have signed fast-bowling Pakistani all-rounder Waseem Akram Junior (22) for the 2025 season. They have lost local all-rounder Sam Jarvis to Market Deeping.

Mark Hodgson and Pat Harrington will share captaincy duties with the latter taking over when the season switches to straight win/lose cricket. Hodgson said: “Barring availability or injury issues we should there or thereabouts again this season.”

Oundle open the season at home to Geddington on Saturday before a preliminary round tie in the ECB Club KO Cup at home to Saffron Walden on Sunday.

Bourne are also in ECB Cup action on Sunday at East Anglian Premier Division Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers. Peterborough Town have a bye into the first round.

Burghley Park make their bow as a Lincs Premier Division Club on Saturday when hosting Sleaford (11.30am). Market Deeping, Bourne and Spalding also open their season with home games with the first-named entertaining reigning champions Scunthorpe. Connor Gillett has succeeded James Hook as Deeping skipper.