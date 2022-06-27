Import too good as Bourne lose perfect record, four on the spin for Deeping, Oundle suffer semi-final loss, Wisbech miles clear and Castor up to second after derby successes

Reece Smith was in fine all-round form for Castor in the win over Ufford Park.

Jamar Ifill is a Barbadian who has found himself in Scunthorpe this season and he almost single-handledly claimed the scalp of the reigning champions.

Ifill first bagged 4-29 as Bourne were skittled for just 126 and then cracked 69 of Scunthorpe’s 129-6 in reply.

The defeat means leaders Bourne are now just five points clear of second-placed Sleaford who they visit this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Deeping have won four on the spin in the Premier Division after despatching bottom club Skegness by 95 runs at the seaside.

Zeeshan Manzoor’s typically swift 62 from 57 balls and 6-23 from fast bowler Hayatullha Niazi did the damage for Deeping.

And Spalding scored a shock 59-run run win at home to Grantham. Am opening stand of 141 between Mitch Freeman (72) and Joe Manton (65) set Spalding in the way to 249-5 and Grantham could only respond with 190 as Freeman (3-32) completed an excellent all-round day. Opening bowler Brandon Andrews claimed 4-30.

Oundle’s bid to win the Northants T20 Championship ended at the semi-final stage as evential winners Finedon eased to a six-wicket success at Milton Road.

Oundle recovered from the early losses of main men Mark Hodgson and Connor Craig to post 157-6 thanks mainly to combative all-rounder Dan Costello who smacked 63 from 40 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes) and Tommy Simeons (45), but Finedon cantered home before hammering Desborough in the final.

In Cambs Division One Wisbech Town are 66 points clear at the top after easing to an 86-run win over neighbours March Town.

Wisbech were 14-2 before some steady batting led by Josh Bowers (69) pushed them up to a 50-over total of 263-9. March were dismissed for 177 despite a fine 67 from South African import Aaron Visser. Jonny Garner took four wickets for Wisbech, while Alex Millard claimed five wickets for March.

Ramsey slumped from 104-1 to 161 all-out, but still beat struggling bottom club Stamford Town by 68 runs. Aussie Elliott Durrant (82 & 3-47) continued his excellent run with bat and ball. Simon Rose took 5-32 for the Rams after Vamshi Parvathaneni (4-32) and Scott Chamberlain (3-4) had bowled well for Stamford.

In Division Two Castor strengthened their promotion push after pipping local rivals Ufford Park by four wickets. Skipper Reece Smith (30 & 3-48) led from the front for Castor. while Hamish Bell struck 75 of Ufford’s 161.

RESULTS

Northants League

T20 Championship semi-final

Finedon 161-4 (P. Patel 2-18) beat Oundle 157-6 (D. Costello 63no, T. Simeons 45) by 6 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Market Deeping 176 (Z. Manzoor 62) beat Skegness 81 (H. Niazi 6-23), by 95 runs

Spalding 249-9 (M. Freeman 72, J. Manton 65, J. Lawrence 31, C. Dring 31) beat Grantham 190 (B. Andrews 4-30 M. Freeman 3-36, J. Lawrence 2-30) by 59 runs

Scunthorpe 129-6 (J. Ifill 69, B. Diplock 3-43, C. Cheer 2-32) beat Bourne 128 (C. Wilson 36, P. Morgan 34, J. Ifill 4-29) by 4 wkts.

Cambs Division One

Ramsey 161 (E. Durrant 82, M. Cafferkey 46, V. Parvathaneni 4-29, S. Chamberlain 3-4, A. Birch 2-52) beat Stamford 93 (V Parvathaneni 35, S. Rose 5-32, E. Durrant 3-47) by 68 runs

Wisbech 263-9 (J. Bowers 69, S. Albutt 44, J. Seabrook 43, R. Clark 35, A. Millard 5-69, S. Pooley 2-43) beat March 177 (A. Visser 67, C. Oldroyd 36, J. Garner 4-17, K. Haynes 2-23, G. Freear 2-43) by 86 runs.

Cambs Division Two