Josh Hull. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Oundle Town CC have had worse Sundays.

In the morning they learnt Josh Hull, a seam bowler who has played first XI cricket for the club, had been called up by England for the final two Test matches of the summer against Sri Lanka.

And in the afternoon Oundle were crowned Southern Champions in the ECB’s T20 Club KO after a dramatic couple of matches in Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Hull (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Hull’s call-up was a typically left field decision by the England set-up after paceman Mark Wood was ruled out of the rest of the summer because of injury. Olly Stone is expected to replace Wood in the Second Test at Lord’s which starts on Thursday. England won the First Test at Old Trafford by four wickets.

And uncapped Hull has also been called up to the England white ball squads for three T20 and five one day internationals against Australia in September.

Hull, a former Stamford School student, is only 20 and has played just 10 first-class matches for Leicestershire. He took 1-133 in just 23 overs in the latest County Championship clash with Gloucestershire. The 6ft 7ins left armer did take five wickets for England Lions against Sri Lanka earlier in the summer.

Hull told the BBC: “It was about 9,3pm on Saturday when I got the call from (England coach) Brendon McCullum. It's a very special moment and it's come around pretty quickly. I didn't think it would happen this fast, but I am really excited to be joining them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was happy with how I performed for England Lions, but I never thought it would lead to a call this early. They've got Olly Stone there as the first replacement, but it will be a great opportunity to join up and be part of that environment."