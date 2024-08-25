Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Oundle Town CC are one win away from being crowned ECB Club T20 Champions.

​Reaching the National Final against Liverpool-based Northern CC at Derby on September 22 is already a staggering achievement by the club.

It’s thought they are the first Northants County Champions to reach the final in the competition’s history, surpassing the semi-final defeat of Peterborough Town CC in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After claiming the county title with a win over their city-based neighbours, Oundle won an area heat to reach Sunday’s Regional Finals day at North Hants and Basingstoke CC where they won two cracking games against Gloucester champions Bristol CC by three wickets in the semi-final and then Kent representatives Hayes CC by nine runs in the final.

Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC

Oundle had to defend a modest 137 all out in the final, but the bowlers retained a steady grip throughout Hayes’ reply and the required run rate increased steadily enabling crafty left-arm spinner David Foster (3-17) to pick up late wickets.

Hayes were dismissed for 128 with a ball to spare as Oundle clinched the Southern Championship title.

Captain Mark Hodgson (45, 43 balls) top scored for Oundle with Sam Jarvis (30) offering steady support in a fifth wicket stand of 67. Conor Craig thumped 20 off 12 balls before Oundle slipped to 36-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig’s heroics had seen Oundle past Bristol’s 147-8 with 17 balls to spare.

Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC

The classy left-hander whacked an outstanding 72 from just 44 balls (10 fours, three sixes) before departing when victory was well within sight.

Brother Harrison Craig was next top scorer with 17.

It had been a similar story in the Bristol Innings which was dominated by opener Sam Bracey who cracked 76 from 56 balls before falling to Foster.

Foster finished with 2-37 with Will Compton (2-15) and Will Park (2-22) also making useful contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the National Final Oundle will try and continue a memorable season by winning the Northants Premier Division for the first time.

They lost a little ground to leaders Finedon by losing to Peterborough Town in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. A report on this game will be online on Monday.