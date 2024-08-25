Staggering achievement from Oundle Town CC as they reach the National Final of the ECB T20 Club Championship

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Aug 2024, 20:26 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 20:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​Oundle Town CC are one win away from being crowned ECB Club T20 Champions.

​Reaching the National Final against Liverpool-based Northern CC at Derby on September 22 is already a staggering achievement by the club.

It’s thought they are the first Northants County Champions to reach the final in the competition’s history, surpassing the semi-final defeat of Peterborough Town CC in 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After claiming the county title with a win over their city-based neighbours, Oundle won an area heat to reach Sunday’s Regional Finals day at North Hants and Basingstoke CC where they won two cracking games against Gloucester champions Bristol CC by three wickets in the semi-final and then Kent representatives Hayes CC by nine runs in the final.

Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CCOundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC
Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC

Oundle had to defend a modest 137 all out in the final, but the bowlers retained a steady grip throughout Hayes’ reply and the required run rate increased steadily enabling crafty left-arm spinner David Foster (3-17) to pick up late wickets.

Hayes were dismissed for 128 with a ball to spare as Oundle clinched the Southern Championship title.

Captain Mark Hodgson (45, 43 balls) top scored for Oundle with Sam Jarvis (30) offering steady support in a fifth wicket stand of 67. Conor Craig thumped 20 off 12 balls before Oundle slipped to 36-4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig’s heroics had seen Oundle past Bristol’s 147-8 with 17 balls to spare.

Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CCOundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC
Oundle Town CC celebrate their Southern Championship Finals Day success in the ECB T20 Club Championship. Photo courtesy of Oundle Town CC

The classy left-hander whacked an outstanding 72 from just 44 balls (10 fours, three sixes) before departing when victory was well within sight.

Brother Harrison Craig was next top scorer with 17.

It had been a similar story in the Bristol Innings which was dominated by opener Sam Bracey who cracked 76 from 56 balls before falling to Foster.

Foster finished with 2-37 with Will Compton (2-15) and Will Park (2-22) also making useful contributions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the National Final Oundle will try and continue a memorable season by winning the Northants Premier Division for the first time.

They lost a little ground to leaders Finedon by losing to Peterborough Town in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. A report on this game will be online on Monday.

Related topics:Oundle