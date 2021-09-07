City teams lift three Hunts League titles and agony for Castor councillor who just missed out on his maiden ton
Four Hunts League titles were decided at the weekend, and three of them were won by city clubs.
Hampton seconds beat Blunham seconds by 132 runs in a winner-takes-all clash in Division Two, while Sheikh 11 clinched the Division Three crown with a huge 235-run win over Upwood seconds.
Adnan Latif struck a 97-ball 105 for Sheikh to keep his average for the season in excess of 50. Mohammed Ayub took 5-23 as Upwood were shot out for just 51.
Vinil Vijayan claimed 4-28 for Hampton after top-scoring with 35.
And Falcon seconds won Division Four after a thrilling one-wicket win over title rivals Godmanchester seconds who had posted a modest 132-6. The last day arrived with three teams vying for two promotion slots. Huntingdon Alliance for Indians overtook Godmanchester to finish second.
Godmanchester pipped Burghley Park to the Division One title with a game to spare thanks to a 106-run win over Upwood.
In the Rutland League George Hartley hit a first senior century for Uffington to set up an exciting seven-run win over Barnack. In Division Three local councillor Saqib Farooq finished agonisingly one-run short of his maiden ton in Castor’s eight-wicket win over Oakham seconds in Division Three. Farooq was 99 not out when victory was confirmed.
David Cooper was dismissed for 99 as Newborough seconds inflicted the first Division Four defeat on Uffington seconds.