Norman Gray toasts his 1,000th game for Castor CC. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 79 year-old wily slow bowler’s 1,000th game for Castor arrived on Sunday in a friendly at Peterborough Town. He had previously played over 1,000 times for Pearl Assurance in London. He moved to this area though his job with Pearl in 1990 and joined up with Castor.

Gray admits retirement after 1200 wickets for the club (992 of them in the seconds) is not far away, but what a great innings he’s enjoyed.

"I started playing cricket late, when I was almost 22,” Gray revealed. “I was the smallest boy in my class so I never got asked to play for the school team.