Jack Hodgson celebrates a wicket for Ramsey against Eaton Socon. Photo: Sean Hill Photography

​Bourne went down by 18 runs to leaders Sleaford in a high-scoring game at the Abbey Lawn, but Deeping were crushed by 122 runs by Lindum at Outgang Road.

Captain Jack Berry took 4-48 as Sleaford posted 244-8 in their 50 overs, while Bourne slumped to 114-5 in reply before Carl Wilson (41) organised some late resistance.

Lindum piled up 260-3 against Deeping who were then shot out for 138. Captain James Hook top scored with 28.

Ramsey CC celebrate a wicket against Eaton Socon. Photo: Sean Hill Photography

Nilantha Atapattu (3-30) spearheaded a fine bowling performance from Spalding who dismissed Woodhall Spa for 143. Captains present and past, Jon Manton (59no) and Chris Dring (56no), then saw their side home by eight wickets.

Will Steventon (71) and Sam Robinson (70) pushed March Town up to 249-7 in 50 overs in their Cambs Division One fixture at home to Old Leysians. Robinson then bagged 4-42 as March completed a 48-run win.

Ramsey were pipped by three wickets by Eaton Socon. Aussie import James Horn (48) contributed most to Ramsey’s 204 all-out, but the visitors to Cricketfield Lane scrambled home with three balls to spare.

There were defeats for Castor, Stamford Town and Ufford Park in Division Two.

Castor were skittled for 86 to lose by 22 runs at home to Godmanchester. That was some collapse by Castor who were 60-0 with Stuart Dockerill (32) batting well befeore losing 10 wickets for 26 runs.

Former Peterborough Town player Matt Milner took 7-21 for St Ives and Warboys as Ufford were hustled out for 129 on the way to a six-wicket defeat.

Stamford were beaten by 32 runs at leader Burwell & Exning. Tim Juggins (49no) and Andrew Hulme (48) scored the bulk of Town’s 176.

Wisbech Town held on for a draw in their East Anglian Premier Division match at home to Mildenhall.