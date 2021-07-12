A county T20 title and top-of-the-table for Peterborough Town, Bourne battle hard to see off an all-star Market Deeping bowling attack containing two internationals, all-round excellence from Castor, all the main local results

Peterborough Town with the Northants Championship T20 Trophy.

Town brushed aside a weak challenge from Desborough by nine wickets in the final at Geddington CC yesterday (July 11) to earn a shot in the National rounds which start on August 1. The city side reached National Finals Day in 2014 before losing in the semi-final.

They won’t have an easier day than yesterday though. Scheduled semi-final opponents Old Northamptonians pulled out on the night before the game after failing to raise an 11 for their five Saturday teams.

And Desborough, who enjoyed a cracking run to the final beating Northants Premier Division title challengers Finedon and, in yesterday’s semi-final, Geddington offered little resistance despite racing to 22-0 in two overs.

Josh Smith of Peterborough Town with the Northants Championship T20 Final man-of-the-match prize.

Wily campaigner Richard Kendall stopped them in their tracks with a double-wicket maiden on his way to remarkable T20 figures of 4-17 from 3.5 overs, while emerging leg spinner Karanpal Singh (2-15) and former Cambs skipper Lewis Bruce (2-16) offered excellent support.

Desborough were skittled for just 114, a total Town passed in under 15 overs. Josh Smith was named man-of-the match for knock of 65 not out.

Desborough had provided much tougher opposition 24 hours earlier when Town maintained their unbeaten Premier Division record by just six runs in a high scoring thriller. It was enough to take them back to the top of the table.

Town were rocking at 66-4 when Scott Howard joined Sulemain Saleem at the crease and the pair added a decisive 134. Howard finished just three short of a first ton at this level while Saleem made 71 as Town closed on 261-6.

Peterborough Town bowler Richard Kendall with the Northants Championship T20 Trophy.

Some huge hitting by South African import Justin Watson (50 from 35 balls) threatened Town who just about held their nerve to get over the line. Singh (4-46) again impressed.

Oundle’s Premier Division match was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the Rushden camp.

Leaders Bourne battled hard to maintain their unbeaten record in the Lincs Premier Division against neighbours Market Deeping at the Abbey Lawns.

Deeping fielded an all-star bowling line-up including England T20 international Pat Brown (7-0-17-0) and Norwegian cap Hayatullah Niazi (2-43), but it was swing expert Shazad Amir (3-25) who did most damage as Bourne slumped to 60-6 and 95-7.

But Robert Dunn (53no) and Tom Dixon (43no) pushed Bourne up to 187-7 in their 50 overs and that proved 19 runs too many for Deeping despite a late flurry of sixes from Niazi.

Matthew Kidd (10-2-15-3) was the pick of the Bourne bowlers.

All-round excellence helped Castor to a big win over Ufford Park in Cambs Division Two, but there were heavy defeats in Division One for March, Ramsey and Stamford and a much closer loss for Wisbech.

NORTHANTS T20 CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Peterborough Town 117-1 (J. Smith 65no, D. Clarke 24no) beat Desborough 114 (R. Kendall 4-17, K. Singh 2-15, L. Bruce 2-16) by 9 wkts

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

Peterborough Town 261-6 (S. Howard 97no, S. Saleem 71, Josh Smith 40) beat Desborough 255-9 (Z. Khawaja 93, K. Singh 4-46, Jamie Smith 2-38) by 6 runs

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 187-7 (R. Dunn 53no, T. Dixon 43no, J. Temple 33, S. Amir 3-25, H. Niazi 2-43) beat Market Deeping 168 (H. Niazi 33, S. Malton 33, M. Kidd 3-15, C. Cheer 2-19, B. Wright 2-36) by 19 runs

CAMBS DIVISION ONE

St Giles 206 (V. Bajaj 81no, C. Clark 4-46, G. Gowler 2-36). beat Wisbech 184 (S. Albutt 44, G. Freear 39, J. Bowers 35) by 22 runs.

Eaton Socon 232-6 (J. Carpenter 93, S. Calderon 3-49) beat Ramsey 121 (K. Lesporis 57) by 111 runs

Foxton 249-6 (A. Webster98, S. Rajaguru 3-32, U, Ranathunga 2-45) beat March 113 (S. Clarke 43, R. Rao 7-21) by 136 runs

Histon 225-2 (K. Mackenzie 128no) beat Stamford 221-8 (T. Williams 76, A. Hulme 56) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division Two