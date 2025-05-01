700 up for seamer Stuart who joins an elite set of Castor CC players, plus main weekend fixtures

Stuart Dockerill bowling for Castor CC. Photo David Lowndes.

Castor seam bowler Stuart Dockerill claimed his 700th wicket for the club during a spell of 4-34 in a Rutland Division Three game against United Sports on the opening weekend of the season.

He’s only the 9th player in Castor history to reach that milestone. Dockerill also cracked 102 not out in that game and he struck 96 in last weekend’s Rutland League tie with Stamford.

The other eight Castor players to take 700 wickets are Norman Gray, Andrew Knowles, Terry Moon, Cliff Goode, Chris Fenton, Paul Turner, Derek Parker and Malcolm Taylor.

Castor have dropped down several divisions this season after the loss of many senior players.

Norman Gray is a member of Castor CC's 700 club. Photo David Lowndes.

Main weekend fixtures May 3 & 4.

Saturday

Northants Premier Division (11am): Geddington v Peterborough Town; Kettering v Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bracebridge Heath v Burghley Park; Grimsby v Spalding; Nettleham v Bourne; Sleaford v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One (noon): Ramsey v Sawston & Babraham 2nds; Wisbech v Cambridge St Giles.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Waresley v Stamford Town.

Cambs Division Three (noon): Barnack v Royston; March Town v Ufford Park.

Sunday

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): City CC v Peterborough Town, Oakham Town v Werrington.