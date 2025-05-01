700 up for seamer Stuart who joins an elite set of Castor CC players, plus main weekend fixtures
He’s only the 9th player in Castor history to reach that milestone. Dockerill also cracked 102 not out in that game and he struck 96 in last weekend’s Rutland League tie with Stamford.
The other eight Castor players to take 700 wickets are Norman Gray, Andrew Knowles, Terry Moon, Cliff Goode, Chris Fenton, Paul Turner, Derek Parker and Malcolm Taylor.
Castor have dropped down several divisions this season after the loss of many senior players.
Main weekend fixtures May 3 & 4.
Saturday
Northants Premier Division (11am): Geddington v Peterborough Town; Kettering v Oundle Town.
Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bracebridge Heath v Burghley Park; Grimsby v Spalding; Nettleham v Bourne; Sleaford v Market Deeping.
Cambs Division One (noon): Ramsey v Sawston & Babraham 2nds; Wisbech v Cambridge St Giles.
Cambs Division Two (noon): Waresley v Stamford Town.
Cambs Division Three (noon): Barnack v Royston; March Town v Ufford Park.
Sunday
Rutland Division One (12.30pm): City CC v Peterborough Town, Oakham Town v Werrington.
