Cambridgeshire Cricket Clubs bowled over by donated pitch covers

Having successfully delivered a site project at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, family-run construction business Neville Special Projects has helped with the donation of 8 mobile cricket covers across 3 Cambridgeshire Cricket Clubs - including Peterborough's Hampton Cricket Club.

The covers, which played a vital role in protecting the construction site, were donated in partnership with the Constabulary and assembled by the Neville’s team at Histon, Hemingford Grey and Peterborough's Hampton Cricket Clubs.

Neville Special Projects is a part of Neville Trust – a company which has championed support for grassroots sports clubs, organisations and charities within its regional communities for nearly 150 years.

As specialists in commercial and public sector works, one of the senior team suggested that we develop a water management system using cricket covers, which would protect any critical infrastructure, used 24/7, beneath the construction site from water ingress. Having been awarded the contracts based partially on this idea, the Nevilles team, headed up by senior site manager Patrick, successfully carried out the refurbishment project in just 12 weeks.

Cricket Covers in Peterborough

James Trumper, Trainee Quantity Surveyor at Neville Special Projects, said: “When we were awarded the contracts for this refurbishment project, we suggested with the constabulary that on completion, the cricket covers be donated to local clubs to protect their pitches from damage from the elements, to which they agreed. Given the unseasonably wet summer we’ve experienced so far this year, these covers were both necessary and timely additions.

“This was a great example of how a simple, yet creative idea can help overcome some logistical issues on a construction site. To see it develop into something for the local community, with the guidance of the Constabulary, makes our job even more meaningful.”

James, along with colleague Patrick, volunteered to assemble the cricket covers across some of Cambridge’s best amateur cricket teams with help from SBS Stainless Balustrade Systems – a metalworks company, who donated a vehicle for transit. The assembly took place in time for the Summer Holidays, which is a key period in the cricket season.

Harry Maclean, Head of Estates & Facilities at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “Because the community is at the heart of everything we do in the public services, it seemed only right that we use the covers that Neville Special Projects provided for more permanent, long-lasting use.

“Given that equipment like this – used to protect the wicket and help maintain the ground – can be expensive for grassroots teams, we were pleased to assist with donating these covers to the people we serve in Cambridgeshire.”

As part of the scheme, the force requested that clubs who wanted the covers should express an interest, and over 20 clubs did so. Based on their submissions and expressions of interest, the three clubs selected were determined to offer the best result in community benefit, based on multiple criteria around age ranges and genders of teams, along with accessibility factors too. Histon, Hemingford Grey and Hampton Cricket Clubs will be arranging to play friendly games in recognition of receipt of the covers against a team made up from Neville staff, serving police officers and staff and the Ingleton Wood Architects and Police Estates team.

Headquartered in Luton, Neville Special Projects provides refurbishment, new build and maintenance services across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire. A part of Neville Trust, which also includes Neville Funerals and Neville Joinery, the company has a long history of links within its wider community, from employing people from the local area to being long-standing supporters of local charities. Its Charities of the Year 2024 include Autism Bedfordshire and the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

For information about Neville Special Projects, head to the website at https://www.nevillespecialprojects.co.uk/.