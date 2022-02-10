Jobe was just the job on an excellent night for Top Yard Boxing Club

Top Yard’s ‘Super Chick’ fighter of the night winners Amit Jobe (second left) and Lewis Burton (second right).

Jobe took on a heavier and stronger looking fighter in Muya Mitsi from Bletchley in a 73kg match, but a relentless attacking approach enabled the city man to take his opponent apart.

It was the best fight of a fantastic night which Jobe won unanimously to take the ‘Super Chick’ best senior fight award.

Other Top Yard winners were impressive 14 year-old Aamir Shirazi and Mohammed Moosa-Ali (17).

The Top Yard team at the club's own show in Huntingdon.

Shirazi accepted a last-minute match-up at 40kg from Michael Lawrence of Hoddeston BC, a youngster with just one defeat in 10 bouts.

But Shirazi outclassed him and won all three rounds convincingly.

And Moosa-Ali didn’t disappoint in his third fight. He boxed a fast-paced three rounds at 58kg against Cory Arnold from Wildcard. Both boys gave it their all, but Moosa-Ali was the superior boxer with the better engine and collected his third win in a row.

Santino Harris (13) had a very tough 39kg bout against a taller lad from PEJ ABC in Kent. After just falling short in the first round Harris started to close the range and won the last round.

Imraan Shirazi with coaches Akif Shirazi (left) and Hamed Javed.

But a close split decision went against Harris.

Subhaan Mohamad (17) also had a strong opponent at 54kg from Priory Park and just didn’t have enough in the tank to win.

Stevie Winters (16) put in an excellent performance against Harrison Dickinson at 66kg from Newark. It looked like he had done enough, but two of the three judges gave it to Dickinson.

After only two skills contests both Lewis Burton (11) and Jacob Hussain (10) made their competitive debuts. Both boxed very good opponents, but both put in fantastic performances to win unanimously. Burton’s performance was exceptional and he took the ‘Super Chick’ best junior fight of the night award.

Top Yard’s Mohammed Moosa-Ali (left) and opponent Cory Arnold with current professional and former Olympian Qais Ashfaq who presented the trophies.

Beanie-Joe Foster (10), John Terry (10), Navea Winters (11), John Smith (12) and Adam Javad (13) all displayed their skills against well matched opponents from various other clubs in skills bouts.

Top Yard head coaches Bilal and Hamad Javad said “The show was a huge success for our growing club. All our boxers put in fantastic performances. We would like to thank our strong coaching team, Akif Shirazi, Omar Ramzan, Andy Hutchings and James Gunn, who work so hard with the boxers and make it possible for them to compete at this level. We also thank our sponsors Millfield Autoparts, Super Chicks, Azora, Goldstar Diamonds and our club doctor, Dr Sajid Shirazi for their continued support for the club.”