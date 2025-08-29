Shark is well known for its cleaning innovations | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Autumn is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning kit — and Shark’s surprise summer sale is offering huge discounts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn is very much a time for a bit of a life reset. The long summer days are over, the holiday season has ended, the kids are back at school, and many of us like to give the house a bit of a spruce-up. Clean out the cobwebs.

The descent into the colder months also brings in a lot of muck from outside. Wetter, darker days, fallen leaves, muddy footpaths, all present something of a challenge when it comes to keeping the floors clean. And this is why it's great to see an end-of-summer sale from Shark popping up.

Because it's a great time to invest in some better cleaning tech, the sorts of prices we're seeing in this sale are as good as or better than the Black Friday deals, and this means it'll be at least a few months before they drop this low again.

Fancy a Shark carpet cleaner? This one's never been cheaper | Amazon

From vacuums to dehumidifiers, Shark's best products are discounted heavily in this sale, and these are some of the best deals we can find on Shark’s Amazon page.

A staple of any Shark line-up will always be the conventional corded upright vacuums -and this AZ3900UKTBK is the flagship. It's usually £429.99, but you can get it in the summer sale for £299 - a saving of 30%.

If you're already happy with your vacuum, then consider adding a carpet cleaner to your arsenal. There's a 39% saving on this CarpetXpert HairPro cleaner, which is perfect for pets.

Cordless Shark vacuums have a solid reputation | Amazon

Usually they cost £229.99 but you'll get one for £140 - and with winter on the way this will be a very handy device.

Cordless vacuums are becoming extremely popular now, and Shark is leading the way - but the usually high prices aren't a problem, because there's a 39% discount on the IZ202UKT - down to £170 - and an even more impressive 42% discount on the top-spec Stratos IZ402UKTSB. That's now just £249.99, down from £429.99.

The brand new PowerDetect DuoClean cordless vacuum is one of the best out there, and that's got an amazing 46% saving, so it's nearly half price at £270 - usually £499.

Fancy a bargain steam cleaner? | Amazon

If you've got lots of hard floors and they're looking like they're ready for some TLC this bargain steam cleaner could be ideal. Usually £99.99, you can get one for £69.99 in the summer sale.

And cleaning your floors is all well and good, but cleaning the air around you is also important - especially when we start to shut out the fresh air and turn on the central heating. Shark's amazing Air Purifier Max, which never needs a filter change, usually costs £329.99 but you can get it for £230 right now.

We don't know how long this sale is lasting for, or how much stock Shark has left, so if you want a late summer bargain, this is your best chance.

Raylo Business Why UK businesses are ditching tech ownership – and saving thousands (aff) £ 2.49 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Top-of-the-range laptops, tablets and smartphones can quickly rack up costs – but smart businesses are skipping the big upfront payments and switching to flexible leasing instead. Raylo Business makes it easy for SMEs to stay up to date with the latest tech, from iPhones to MacBooks, with fixed low monthly payments and no hefty outlay. Lease terms start from just 12 months and include upgrade options at the end, or the freedom to return the device. With smartphones from £2.49/month and iPads from just £7.49/month, it’s a simple way to keep your team equipped without breaking the bank. Explore all the latest Apple and Samsung options, plus full pricing and terms, over on the Raylo Business site.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here