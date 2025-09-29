I tried the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care cordless vacuum cleaner and this is everything you need to know | Miele

My honest review of the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care cordless vacuum cleaner.

As someone who likes a clinically clean house, I have become a bit of a connoisseur when it comes to testing out vacuum cleaners. With kids and a dog, keeping on top of the dust and pet hair is one of my top priorities.

I tried the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care £399 (was £499) which not only looks good it also offers impressive suction power too. It picks up all the pet hair, dust, and crumbs from my carpets and hard floors.

Its floorhead ensures a seamless transition between different floor types without the need to change attachments. While it excels in everyday cleaning tasks, it's important to note that it may struggle with larger debris on hard floors and fine particles deeply embedded in carpets.

I felt like the vacuum cleaner is slightly heavier than others I’ve tried, but it still feels comfortable to hold. The compact size and cordless nature allow for easy manoeuvrability, making it ideal for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning.

With a long battery life, the Duoflex is suitable for cleaning smaller homes or apartments. However, for larger spaces or more intensive cleaning sessions, the battery may need to be recharged before completing the task.

Overall, the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care is a reliable and stylish cordless vacuum that delivers strong cleaning performance for everyday tasks. Its thoughtful design, ease of use, and effective cleaning capabilities make it a valuable addition to any home. While it may not be suitable for heavy-duty cleaning or large debris, it excels in regular maintenance and quick clean-ups.

