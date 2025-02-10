This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, and this year, I decided to make the evening even more special with HelloFresh's Valentine’s Day box.

After seeing the incredible menu I couldn’t wait to dive in and taste the delicious selection of gourmet meals. I tried three different meals: a vegetarian, fish and a meat option. Here’s what I really thought of the Valentine's Day choices.

Hot & Spicy Halloumi

I love halloumi but it can be a bit tricky to get right so I let my husband take over the cooking of this dish. The halloumi was delicious and the tomato relish added a touch of spice which perfectly complemented the cheese. Paired with crispy wedges and a fresh, zesty baby gem salad. A great vegetarian option but as a meat eater it felt like it should've been a starter without the potatoes.

Herby Crumbed Salmon Fillet

The salmon was coated in a herby crust and paired with cheesy dauphinoise potatoes. The combination of the two was a match made in heaven. It was the perfect balance of comfort food with a gourmet style twist. The salmon dish also came with two coconut chocolate pot deserts and salted caramel hazelnuts which finished off the meal perfectly.

21-Day Aged Fillet Steak Surf and Turf

Enjoy a romantic meal for two with the HelloFresh Valentine's Day box and get 50% off your first box | Hellofresh

This dish was a showstopper. The fillet steak and king prawns made us feel we were eating in a five star restaurant. This was a real treat along with roast potatoes and side salad. This was my standout meal from the box. This dish also came with a desert, the GU Zillionaire cheesecake desert. As much as I love the cooking side of HelloFresh boxes it was nice to enjoy a tasty treat that was already made for me.

Overall, I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine’s Day dinner experience. The HelloFresh Valentine's Day box truly elevated the occasion, with every dish offering something different. The brand makes cooking at home easy. Everything is perfectly portioned and there is a step-by-step guide which tells you exactly what to do.

My only complaint is that I wish they would be a bit more generous with the portion sizes as sometimes I just want a little bit more. You can now get 50% off your first box and free dessert for life - click here for the offer.

