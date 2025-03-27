Warrington is leading the way in transformative digital health care, according to Professor Steven Broomhead MBE.

Launched in February 2025, Digi Care Health UK partners with Future Connected Fibre to facilitate the rollout of high-speed broadband across local communities to enable a new kind of state-of-the-art care.

Introduced to 29,000 households in Warrington it marks a significant step toward addressing quality of life and health challenges in the region and CEO of Warrington Council, Broomhead, admitted his pride in seeing the town at the forefront of a brand-new initiative.

“This project will transform people's lives in terms of their health and wellbeing using the latest technology,” he said. “It's a demonstration project for the nation. It is about benefitting our residents and making sure we're a healthier population but if it can work here then we think it can work anywhere else in England.”

In partnership with NHS Warrington, Public Health Warrington and various other multi-sector partners, Digi Care aligns with the government’s mission to build a future-ready health and social care system by cutting down waiting times and providing support at home. An eight-year long project for the town, Broomhead noted the importance in delivering these services to a place that needs it most.

“We are deliberately launching this in an area which has the greatest health needs and inequalities,” he said. “By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on prevention, Digi Care Health UK will improve health outcomes and quality of life for thousands of residents. It's about moving away from going to hospitals to be seen and treated to people having healthcare in their homes and the protection of people. This is absolutely in line with the government's new agenda for health and the NHS have been very supportive in this project as well.”

Managing Director of Digi Care Health UK, Shaun Ennis echoed Broomhead's beliefs in the transformative nature of the project and revealed his ambitions to make one day the first of its kind operation available to everyone in the UK. “This project will be revolutionary and give great support to the health care system and support the Governments aspiration to digitise elements of the NHS to free up capacity in its hospitals. Warrington is the start, and we look forward to improving tens of thousands of lives with this project.”

Participants were speaking at the launch of a groundbreaking Wellbeing Project “Digi Care Health UK" in partnership with Warrington Council. For more information visit www.DigiCareHeathUK.co.uk