American actor Tom Sizemore, famous for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers has died aged 61. Finding fame for playing supporting roles, Sizemore made a name for himself in military, criminal and police roles.

Sizemore died on Friday (March 3) having been in a coma since February 19 after suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm. His manager, Charles Lago, confirmed his death saying he died in a Burbank, California hospital with his brother and his twin sons Jayden and Jagger at his side.

His twin sons have asked for privacy while mourning, and his brother, Paul Sizemore, said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability."

Manager, Lago, said: "The Sizemore family has been comforted by the hundreds of messages of support.”

Before achieving his breakthrough role in Born On The First Of July in 1989, the US actor obtained a masters degree in theatre. He then played roles in films alongside stars like Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner and Denzel Washington.

Having had issues with drugs, Sizemore was sentenced to six months in prison in 2003 after physically abusing his former girlfriend and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. He was sentenced to a second term after failing a drug test in 2005, after being caught using a fake penis to pass the test. And according to sources at the time he had tried the same thing before.

After serving a third term for driving under the influence and breaking his parole, Sizemore said in his 2013 autobiography: "I was a guy who’d come from very little and risen to the top. I’d had the multimillion-dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant I partially owned with Robert De Niro. And now I had absolutely nothing.

"I’ve led an interesting life. But I can’t tell you what I’d give to be the guy you didn’t know anything about."

US actor Tom Sizemore has died aged 61.