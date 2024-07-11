One in six residents in Cambridgeshire are paying for a service that doesn’t work properly
The study found that over one in six (17%) are currently paying for a service that doesn’t work as it should.
On top of this, more than half (58%) of residents in Cambridgeshire would be willing to stay on hold for over 30 minutes before considering a switch elsewhere.
17% of locals say they’d tolerate rude customer service from a company, whilst a third (33%) would put up with being overcharged before looking for another provider.
The survey, conducted on behalf of ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that many also feel they have no choice but to accept unexpected mid-contract price rises. The average billpayer in Cambridgeshire admits they’d stomach an increase of 15%, with almost half (42%) saying they have to put up with poor providers because it’s so hard to get out of contract. Sadly, a third of locals (33%) feel stuck because they believe there are no suitable alternatives.
What’s more, 8% would continue to pay companies that have deliberately misled them with unfair or confusing T&Cs and 17% are willing to overlook a company acting unethically.
In true British fashion, the average Cambridgeshire resident is willing to endure over two months of bad service before considering a switch to another provider.
Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli comments: “With bills at an all-time high, we were shocked to see just how tolerant billpayers can be, even when faced with exceptionally poor service and costs rising unexpectedly.
“It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe everyone deserves access to services they can rely on at a fair, consistent price and hope this research acts as a wake-up call to anyone who’s been tolerating service outages and unhelpful customer service calls for too long. It’s never worth settling when it comes to the products and services you rely on. Demand better from your service providers or consider a switch elsewhere.”
