The nights are drawing in and there’s little else many of us want to do at the end of a long day than settle down on the sofa to binge-watch our favourite shows on Netflix .

If you fall into this category, you’re in luck - the streaming service has announced some corkers coming out over the next few weeks on its official UK and Ireland Twitter account, from You: Season 4 to the next instalment of The Crown .

There are also long-anticipated release dates to look forward to in 2023, including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and of course Season 3 of The Witcher .

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain star in the upcoming The Witcher prequel - The Witcher: Blood Origin

Here are all the Netflix release dates you need to know about over the next year.

Release dates for Netflix shows and films coming in 2022

The Watcher: Thursday, October 13

Manifest Season 4: Friday, November 4

Enola Holmes 2: Friday, November 4

The Crown: Wednesday, November 9

The Crown season 5 looks to be set throughout one of Queen Elizabeth II’s tumultuous times - the 90s

1899: Thursday, November 17

Dead to Me Season 3: Thursday, November 17

Wednesday: Wednesday, November 23

Emily in Paris Season 3: Wednesday, December 21

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris (Photo: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Thursday, December 22

Glass onion: A Knives Out Misery: Friday, December 23

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Sunday, December 25

And release dates for Netflix shows and films coming in 2023

You: Season 4 (Part 1): Thursday, February 10

Your Place or Mine: Thursday, February 10

You Season 4 (Part 2): Thursday, March 10

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in You season 4

The Witcher Season 3: Summer 2023 (exact date to be confirmed)

Queen Charlotte: 2023 (exact date to be confirmed)

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2: 2023 (exact date to be confirmed)