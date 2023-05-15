News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

ITV confirm Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will continue to present this morning amid fallout rumours

Rumours emerged that Phillip Schofield & Holly Willoughby’s relationship had deteriorated - but ITV has confirmed the pair will arrive for work on This Morning

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th May 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read

ITV has confirmed Phillip Schofield will present This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby for the time being. The announcement comes amid rumours of rising tensions between the pair.

Rumours were circulating that Holly was considering not appearing at all as talk of a rift continues to rage on. It’s claimed the iconic duo are ‘barely speaking’ off camera, despite Phillip praising Holly as his ‘rock’ in a recent statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.

Most Popular

    "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers."

    It was reported Phillip’s recent absence from This Morning led to the pair ‘cooling their friendship’. He recently returned after taking pre-planned leave during his brother’s sex abuse trial last month.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning regularly on ITV since 2009 - Credit: GettyPhillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning regularly on ITV since 2009 - Credit: Getty
    Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning regularly on ITV since 2009 - Credit: Getty

    Schofield and Willoughby’s professional relationship began 17 years ago in 2006 after signing on to ITV competition Dancing on Ice, a show they still present now. In 2009, Willoughby began presenting This Morning alongside Schofield after Fern Britton quit.

    Related topics:Holly WilloughbyITV