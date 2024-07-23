How to win money off your shopping this summer with new local retailer offer

By Rachel RobinsContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
Get discounts on SPAR own-label items and win free products in-store

Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.

Stores taking part in the local area include:

SPAR launches Make Me A Champion

  • SPAR Yaxley

  • SPAR Welland Rd

  • SPAR Herlington

  • SPAR Hampton

As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.

Some of the top products included in the competition are:

  • SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

  • SPAR Margherita Pizza

  • SPAR Beef Lasagne

  • SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

  • SPAR French Fries

  • SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

  • SPAR Chocolate Muffins

  • SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream

The offer is available now and runs until the 28th of August 2024.

