How to win money off your shopping this summer with new local retailer offer

Get discounts on SPAR own-label items and win free products in-store

Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.

Stores taking part in the local area include:

SPAR Yaxley

SPAR Welland Rd

SPAR Herlington

SPAR Hampton

As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.

Some of the top products included in the competition are:

SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

SPAR Margherita Pizza

SPAR Beef Lasagne

SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

SPAR French Fries

SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

SPAR Chocolate Muffins

SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream