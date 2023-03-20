Gino D’Acampo has announced he has quit filming ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: A Road Trip. The I’m A Celeb and This Morning star broke the news on Sunday, when he admitted he finds it impossible to continue following a contract row.

The 46-year-old TV chef posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, revealing how he chose his close friendships with co-stars Gordon Ramsey and Fred Siriex over the programme. He has been a star of the show since its first episode aired in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gino D’Acompo explained: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.

“It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do. Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because of contracts.

Most Popular

He continued: “Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract. So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

Gino D’Acampo has decided to quit ITV’s cooking programme Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip over contract problems - Credit: ITV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad