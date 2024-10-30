Cambridgeshire family upgrades to brand-new home with Part Exchange

A Cambridgeshire family of four have purchased their dream home at Allison Homes East’s popular Abbey Park development in Thorney, Peterborough, thanks to Part Exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, 45, and Sarah Britton, 38, recently made the move to Abbey Park with their two teenage sons, Max and Oliver.

Most Popular

Mark, who works as an Area Customer Delivery Manager, said: “We previously lived in Eye, but were looking to move closer to family and into a new build property. As soon as we saw the new phase of Abbey Park, we wanted to move straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sarah is from Thorney so we know the village well, and we love living near friends and family. We’ve been a lot more sociable since moving in and have already befriended our neighbours.”

Sarah and Mark Britton in their new home at Abbey Park

The Britton family’s homebuying journey was made easier with the help of Allison Homes East’s Part Exchange scheme. By purchasing with Part Exchange, Mark and Sarah were able to secure their new home without having to sell their existing property first or pay estate agent fees.

As part of the Part Exchange scheme, Allison Homes East will arrange for a minimum of two independent valuations of a homeowner’s current property. Upon acceptance of an offer, the housebuilder will reserve the buyer’s chosen Allison home, meaning they can relax knowing their dream home is secured and their original home has a guaranteed cash buyer*.

Mark added: “Using Part Exchange helped us greatly, as it removed the uncertainty of whether a buyer may drop out of purchasing our property. We wanted the security of knowing we had a buyer and having that does make the homebuying process a lot more stress-free. We would recommend the scheme to others looking to move home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now at Abbey Park, the family have settled into a four bedroom, detached The Yew style home, which perfectly suits their needs.

Sarah, a Teaching Assistant, said: “Our garden and its orientation is very important to us. We love our open plan kitchen and diner too as we can all chat whilst making dinner, whereas our previous home had a separate dining room.”

Sarah continued: “We would absolutely recommend Allison Homes. Tracy and Liz in the sales office made our move seamless, and the after sales team have been so helpful. The builders on site are really friendly too and always have a chat when we’re passing.”

Abbey Park, situated on Deer Park Way, consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels, a garage and EV charging point as standard.

To hear more about Mark and Sarah’s homebuying journey, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmy-FRG_JjI