Peterborough Youth Council has launched a petition to reduce the advertisement of food high in fat, sugar and salt in advertising spaces on Peterborough City Council-owned land.

The ‘Community Food Champions’ campaign, led by members aged 14-20, was inspired by Transport for London’s 2019 High in saturated Fat, Salt and Sugar advertising ban and BiteBack2030’s ‘Bombarded by junk food: Our story’ collection.

The group hope the restriction of junk food advertising in the city will increase the visibility of healthier options provided by local businesses and inspire other young people to advocate for change.

Peterborough Youth Community members Rebecca Franklin, Kin Russo, Eva Woods, Aryan Nahata (back) Ufuoma Ehwerhemuepha, Danielle Daboh, Rebecca Au, Yana Chamapiwa (front) at their meeting in April (image by David Lowndes).

Eva Woods, Community Food Champions supporter and Member of Youth Parliament for Peterborough, said: “Junk food advertising in Peterborough is evidently geared towards young people, with low prices, catchy slogans and bright colours.

"It makes sense to draw in young customers this way, which is why the local authority should do everything it can to prevent the use of these tactics on its own turf.

“It’s hypocritical to promote healthy outcomes for young people while facilitating advertising campaigns that erode this, and we as Peterborough Youth Council want to raise the profile of this issue and secure the city council’s legislative support.”

Peterborough Youth Council is a city-wide youth voice group that campaigns on issues important to young people while helping Peterborough City Council and local organisations to ensure young people have a say on decisions that affect them.

The organisation is made up of young people aged 11 – 19 from across Peterborough.

The group includes two youth council members from each secondary school or college in Peterborough, as well as extra membership spaces for those not in full-time education.

Zubaria S, Peterborough Youth Council representative, said: “I believe reducing the amount of junk food advertisement is important as it impacts our health.

"We aren't in complete control of our choices due to the subconscious effects of advertising.